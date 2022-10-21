ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

101.5 WPDH

One Of The HV’s Most Beloved Restaurants Is Closing

Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing. Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. The Hudson Valley...
ROSENDALE, NY
Troy Record

Tech Valley Center of Gravity announces Halloween Troy Night Out Bash

TROY, N.Y. — The Tech Valley Center of Gravity is hosting a night of excitement, art and technology during October’s Troy Night Out. The public event, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the 30 Third St. makerspace in downtown Troy, will serve as the grand opening of an interactive art installation created by maker-in-residence Jerry Huang.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs hosts “Bridal Affair” wedding event

There was a wedding event today in Saratoga that’s transforming the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Network Saratoga hosted a Bridal Affair today, where brides can come get advice from local wedding professionals on how to make their special day spectacular. Admission is free. Engaged couples...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

Catskills History: The Hardenbergh Patent

The patent owners were heroes and anti-heroes, shaping that history, and the Hardenberghs were no different. A Hardenbergh rescued precious state records during the American Revolution, a Hardenbergh was part of the early days of the Anti-Rent Wars, a Hardenbergh designed some of the most iconic buildings in New York City, and a Hardenbergh was instrumental in the creation of the Catskill Park.
GRAHAMSVILLE, NY
wamc.org

Historic Paine Castle to host masquerade fundraiser for 518 Film Network

The 518 Film Network is hosting a unique fundraising event tonight at one of Troy’s most recognizable buildings. Inside the historic Paine Castle, which recently served as a filming location for HBO’s The Gilded Age series, guests will gather in costume for the 125th Annual Fiphonate Masquerade. In...
TROY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

10th Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl in Saratoga

The Pub Crawl kick-offs with registration at Druthers, 381 Broadway, at 2:30 pm then crawls to The Merc, Caroline Street Pub, the Saratoga City Tavern, Desperate Annie’s, and ends at Bailey’s Saratoga. Pub Crawl participants will enjoy drink specials at each of these establishments. People can take part...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Colonial New York As A Model For The Nation

Colonial New York contributed vitally to the formation of the United States, as did New England or the colonial South, although historians have been slow to acknowledge those contributions. The Hudson Area Library History Room and the Jacob Leisler Institute for Early New York History have announced an in-person talk...
HUDSON, NY

