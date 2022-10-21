Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The HV’s Most Beloved Restaurants Is Closing
Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing. Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. The Hudson Valley...
Troy Record
Tech Valley Center of Gravity announces Halloween Troy Night Out Bash
TROY, N.Y. — The Tech Valley Center of Gravity is hosting a night of excitement, art and technology during October’s Troy Night Out. The public event, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the 30 Third St. makerspace in downtown Troy, will serve as the grand opening of an interactive art installation created by maker-in-residence Jerry Huang.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs hosts “Bridal Affair” wedding event
There was a wedding event today in Saratoga that’s transforming the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Network Saratoga hosted a Bridal Affair today, where brides can come get advice from local wedding professionals on how to make their special day spectacular. Admission is free. Engaged couples...
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
newyorkalmanack.com
Catskills History: The Hardenbergh Patent
The patent owners were heroes and anti-heroes, shaping that history, and the Hardenberghs were no different. A Hardenbergh rescued precious state records during the American Revolution, a Hardenbergh was part of the early days of the Anti-Rent Wars, a Hardenbergh designed some of the most iconic buildings in New York City, and a Hardenbergh was instrumental in the creation of the Catskill Park.
This Halloween Attraction Is Just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Amsterdam Stewart’s celebrates grand re-opening
Stewart’s Shops at 132 Market Street in Amsterdam is celebrating its grand re-opening on Saturday with all-day specials. The store officially reopened on October 12 after a fire broke out in June.
wamc.org
Historic Paine Castle to host masquerade fundraiser for 518 Film Network
The 518 Film Network is hosting a unique fundraising event tonight at one of Troy’s most recognizable buildings. Inside the historic Paine Castle, which recently served as a filming location for HBO’s The Gilded Age series, guests will gather in costume for the 125th Annual Fiphonate Masquerade. In...
newyorkalmanack.com
10th Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl in Saratoga
The Pub Crawl kick-offs with registration at Druthers, 381 Broadway, at 2:30 pm then crawls to The Merc, Caroline Street Pub, the Saratoga City Tavern, Desperate Annie’s, and ends at Bailey’s Saratoga. Pub Crawl participants will enjoy drink specials at each of these establishments. People can take part...
Confectionary House in Troy offers way to make homemade Halloween treats
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy is flying off the shelves this Halloween, but the tools you need to make festive treats can be found right in your own kitchen. “Honestly it’s really just melting the chocolate, pouring it into the mold, letting it set up, and that’s really it,” Ashley Lewis, Owner of Confectionary House, […]
newyorkalmanack.com
Colonial New York As A Model For The Nation
Colonial New York contributed vitally to the formation of the United States, as did New England or the colonial South, although historians have been slow to acknowledge those contributions. The Hudson Area Library History Room and the Jacob Leisler Institute for Early New York History have announced an in-person talk...
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
newyorkalmanack.com
NY’s Frank Myers Of The 54th Massachusetts: Correcting The Historical Record
There lies a hero from the Civil War, a Black veteran, who didn’t live long enough for post-war decoration or celebration, and one who has regularly been misreported in history books, until now. Early Integration. During the mid-nineteenth century, Putnam County, New York, was home to approximately 183 Black...
All Aboard the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Mechanicville, NY
Can you believe the holiday season is almost upon us? I feel like we were just sweltering in the heat of summer!. Time is flying by and while it's the most wonderful time of the year, it's also the busiest. So why not plan out your festive family fun now and leave the stress behind?
The Capital Region and Tom Hanks! What’s His Connection to This Town?
Tom Hanks is a world famous actor with a long list of legendary performances in movies such as 'Forrest Gump', 'Saving Private Ryan', 'Castaway', 'Philadelphia' and so many more. He has won countless Academy, Tony and Emmy awards as an actor and producer. Hanks is Hollywood royalty. So, what on...
New Doggy Daycare Coming to the Capital Region! Does Your Puppy Need A New Adventure?
We've all been there. You're at work, slogging away at your desk when you get a notification on your phone. It's a picture of your dog, fast asleep on the couch with a bit of drool pooling on the floor next to him. And at that moment, you remember why you're working so hard in the first place. To afford doggy daycare, of course!
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
Saratogian
Saratoga County Honor Deceased Veterans ceremony recognizes Providence vet
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors and the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency recently held its monthly Honor Deceased Veterans Program for October with a ceremony honoring Howard Richard “Dick” Neahr of Providence. The Saratoga County native entered the U.S. Army on April...
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
