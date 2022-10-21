Little River Band is coming to the Garden State on October 29, 2022 to perform at Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, NJ. Throughout the ‘70s and ’80s, the group enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and well-known hits including “Help Is On Its Way,” “Lady,” and “Happy Anniversary.” To date, LRB’s worldwide album sales, CD purchases, and digital downloads top 35 million and, according to BMI, the band’s hit, “Reminiscing,” has registered over five million airplays on American radio.

RAHWAY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO