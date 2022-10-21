Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Related
phillyvoice.com
'Friends' fans can solve a murder mystery inspired by the hit TV series
Another interactive murder mystery production inspired by a classic TV sitcom is coming to Philadelphia. Counter Culture on South Street will host "Phriends — The One With The Murder," an interactive murder mystery production based on "Friends" from Oct. 28 through Dec. 18. Guests will search for clues while sipping coffee-themed cocktails and enjoying the show.
Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival. It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said. Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
billypenn.com
Remembering Frank Palumbo, the Philly restaurateur who chilled with Sinatra, DiMaggio, and Rizzo
Back in the day, a young Italian restaurant owner from South Philly ran with Hollywood heavyweights, while also maintaining a few local mob ties. This is the story of Frank Palumbo, who took over his grandfather’s boarding house turned Italian eatery on 8th and Catherine streets in 1929. We...
phl17.com
Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is home to many secrets behind his stories
Edgar Allan Poe is an American writer primarily known for his mysterious and horrifying short stories. Born in 1809 in Boston, MA, he spent 6 years of his life in Philadelphia before ultimately passing away in 1849 in Baltimore, MD. Philadelphia is home to the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic...
Philadelphia's Haunted History
We aren't saying ghosts are real... but, the people who know some of these local landmarks say something is going on after dark...
phillyvoice.com
Vanilla syrup can now be added to any drink at La Colombe
Coffee lovers can now add a classic flavor to any drink at a popular local cafe. Philadelphia based coffee company La Colombe introduced Vanilla Gourmet, a syrup that can be added to all beverages, hot or iced. This is the first time the flavor has been available to add to any drink in La Colombe cafes.
fox5ny.com
Philadelphia erupts with excitement in 'peaceful' celebrations as Phillies move on to World Series
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!. From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5. The Phillies will...
Haunted History: The story behind the infamous bloodstain in Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe
Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe still has the bloodstain of British General James Agnew and it's believed his spirit still roams the halls.
phillyvoice.com
City officials grease light poles in case of Phillies fan celebrations
The Phillies are one win away from the World Series. As players warmed up and fans found their seats in the stadium (or on the couch), city officials began their own unconventional preparations. Game 5 of the NLCS is happening today at Citizens Bank Park, and with the Phillies up...
fox29.com
Broad Street overrun with Phillies fans celebrating World Series berth
Phillies fans stepped out onto Broad Street Sunday night to celebrate the team's return to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The celebrations included pole climbers, fireworks, and a lot of singing!
Video of Raccoon Stealing Candy at Philadelphia Airport Is Internet Gold
We can't believe this is real.
Crews grease light poles to prepare for Phillies celebrations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia has begun to grease light poles in anticipation of the Phillies winning the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. As we all know, fans have been known to climb light posts in the midst of big sports celebrations.Also, single-day vacations for officers have been restricted through Tuesday because of possible street parties.
4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Philadelphia
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $15 or less. Dim Sum GardenWhat's on the menu: Opened in 2013, Dim Sum Garden serves traditional Shanghainese dishes, boba tea and smoothies. Cost: Dumplings (starting at $8), noodle dishes (starting at $10), fried rice (starting at $13), chicken, pork, and beef entrees (starting at $15)Address: 1020 Race St.Hours: 11am-10pm dailyLos Potrillos 2What's on the menu: A family-owned Mexican restaurant, Los Potrillos' menu spans everything from birria to tamales.Cost: Empanadas ($4), tamales ($4), 3 tacos ($12),...
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
How to get a free, climate-resilient tree for your Philly yard
As fall foliage nears its peak in the Philadelphia region, it’s a great time to plant a new tree. In Philly, you can get one for free. The city and Fairmount Park Conservancy’s TreePhilly program is hosting its annual fall yard tree giveaways — where Philly homeowners can get trees to plant in their yards.
Celebrate Red October with Phillies' Legend Jimmy Rollins This Weekend
Jimmy Rollins will appear in the Philadelphia area to celebrate the Phillies' postseason run.
billypenn.com
Oz and Fetterman Latino voter outreach; Phillies fans celebrate World Series berth; Trump targets Philly election results | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. How Pa.’s biggest political campaigns are reaching Latino voters. Heading into the home stretch before November is usually when campaigns start to engage...
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
morethanthecurve.com
America’s Best Restaurants recorded an episode at Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken
YouTube.com channel America’s Best Restaurants recently stopped by Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken and tried some dishes and interviewed the owner Ray Nudy. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
Comments / 0