phillyvoice.com

'Friends' fans can solve a murder mystery inspired by the hit TV series

Another interactive murder mystery production inspired by a classic TV sitcom is coming to Philadelphia. Counter Culture on South Street will host "Phriends — The One With The Murder," an interactive murder mystery production based on "Friends" from Oct. 28 through Dec. 18. Guests will search for clues while sipping coffee-themed cocktails and enjoying the show.
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
phillyvoice.com

Vanilla syrup can now be added to any drink at La Colombe

Coffee lovers can now add a classic flavor to any drink at a popular local cafe. Philadelphia based coffee company La Colombe introduced Vanilla Gourmet, a syrup that can be added to all beverages, hot or iced. This is the first time the flavor has been available to add to any drink in La Colombe cafes.
CBS Philly

Crews grease light poles to prepare for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia has begun to grease light poles in anticipation of the Phillies winning the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. As we all know, fans have been known to climb light posts in the midst of big sports celebrations.Also, single-day vacations for officers have been restricted through Tuesday because of possible street parties.
Axios Philadelphia

4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Philadelphia

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $15 or less. Dim Sum GardenWhat's on the menu: Opened in 2013, Dim Sum Garden serves traditional Shanghainese dishes, boba tea and smoothies. Cost: Dumplings (starting at $8), noodle dishes (starting at $10), fried rice (starting at $13), chicken, pork, and beef entrees (starting at $15)Address: 1020 Race St.Hours: 11am-10pm dailyLos Potrillos 2What's on the menu: A family-owned Mexican restaurant, Los Potrillos' menu spans everything from birria to tamales.Cost: Empanadas ($4), tamales ($4), 3 tacos ($12),...
WPG Talk Radio

As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen

With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
WHYY

How to get a free, climate-resilient tree for your Philly yard

As fall foliage nears its peak in the Philadelphia region, it’s a great time to plant a new tree. In Philly, you can get one for free. The city and Fairmount Park Conservancy’s TreePhilly program is hosting its annual fall yard tree giveaways — where Philly homeowners can get trees to plant in their yards.
morethanthecurve.com

America’s Best Restaurants recorded an episode at Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken

YouTube.com channel America’s Best Restaurants recently stopped by Nudy’s Cafe in Conshohocken and tried some dishes and interviewed the owner Ray Nudy. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
