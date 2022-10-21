Read full article on original website
American Prairie: Restoring bison to northern Montana with a patchwork nature reserve | 60 Minutes
In one of the most remote parts of the country, a nonprofit organization is working to create the largest nature reserve in the contiguous United States with hopes of restoring several species of wildlife.
Why American Prairie doesn't plan to lobby Congress for a new national park
A bold plan is underway to preserve America's grasslands. The non-profit "American Prairie" says it wants to create 5,000 square miles of intact grasslands through partnerships between public and private landowners. If successful, it would become the largest nature reserve in the lower 48 states. American Prairie explains that the...
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes. Dominion Voting Systems CEO speaks out against conspiracy theories. American Prairie: Creating a huge new nature reserve in Montana. Ina Garten's calming culinary empire.
