ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes. Dominion Voting Systems CEO speaks out against conspiracy theories. American Prairie: Creating a huge new nature reserve in Montana. Ina Garten's calming culinary empire.
MONTANA STATE
BuzzFeed

20 Facts I Learned This Week That Truly Shook Me To My Core

This might be a key piece of evidence in the debate over whether candy corn is actually good or not. Candy corn contains both gelatin and confectioner's glaze. Gelatin is often made of animal hide and bones, while the confectioner's glaze is made from secretions from the lac bug, a parasite that protects itself by emitting a waxy, waterproof coating.
GEORGIA STATE
HackerNoon

Orris Led the Way to a Great Underground City

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, August 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. III, No. 2: Silver Dome. Orris led the way to a great underground city. Silver Dome. By Harl Vincent. In a...
CBS News

CBS News

565K+
Followers
69K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy