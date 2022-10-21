ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Music Group and Obsess Team Up to Launch the Disney Music Emporium Virtual Experience

 3 days ago
BURBANK, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--

Disney Music Group and leading experiential e-commerce platform Obsess today announced the launch of the Disney Music Emporium virtual experience. The immersive online store celebrates the wonder of Disney music by giving fans a virtual way to discover, listen to, learn about and easily purchase soundtracks and songs from Disney’s extensive catalog.

“We are excited to collaborate with Obsess to launch an exciting new shopping experience for our Disney Music Emporium store. As we prepare to celebrate 100 years of Disney, this is the perfect way to create discovery and fun for our guests,” said Ken Bunt, President of Disney Music Group.

The Disney Music Emporium virtual experience offers an extensive selection of Disney film and TV soundtracks on CD and vinyl formats in addition to rich content, including a timeline with musical highlights from 100 years of Disney history. Visitors can click to learn about and listen to music from Disney’s groundbreaking, 1928 debut of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Steamboat Willie , the first cartoon released with synchronized sound, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and 1940’s Fantasia , with a score performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra. The century-long timeline also highlights music from beloved and iconic movies and series such as Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, Frozen, The Mandalorian and Encanto .

Disney Music Emporium virtual experience visitors can also directly connect to the Disney Hits podcast on their favorite streaming service through the virtual store, as well as to Walt Disney Records’ curated playlists featuring songs from the entire Disney film and TV catalog.

“We’re so excited to bring the wonder of Disney music to fans in a new way and for Disney Music Group to use the Obsess platform to create this immersive Web3 experience,” said Neha Singh, Founder and CEO of Obsess. “As Disney prepares to celebrate its 100 th anniversary, this Disney Music Emporium virtual environment honors the company’s musical history while providing visitors with a thoroughly modern brand and sensory experience.”

Obsess is a participant in the 2022 Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. Obsess expects to reveal more details about its exciting collaboration with Disney Music Group at the upcoming Disney Accelerator Demo Day in November.

To explore the Disney Music Emporium virtual experience, visit https://virtual.disneymusicemporium.com/d23/#/timeline-2.

About Disney Music Group

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels’ genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in North America), Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI Stoessel, almost monday, New Hope Club and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks from some of the largest movie franchises in the world – from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and Pixar, including the chart-topping albums “Encanto,” “Frozen 2,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning “Frozen,” the Grammy-winning “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the Emmy®-winning music from “WandaVision,” the Emmy-winning music from “The Mandalorian,” the Oscar and Grammy-winning “Soul” score, plus the Oscar-winning “Black Panther,” “Coco” and “Moana” soundtracks. Recent titles include “Lightyear” and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” featuring score by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino, plus the television soundtracks “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Ms. Marvel,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3” and “Zombies 3.” Upcoming releases include “Andor,” “Strange World” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” DMG’s rich and eclectic catalog has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films such as “Snow White,” “Star Wars,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as recording artist Annette Funicello, and the beloved classic song “It’s a Small World.” DMG produces Disney’s For Scores podcast series highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks. Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney Hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits. Listen to the Disney Hits podcast here.

About Obsess

Obsess is a leading experiential e-commerce platform that enables retailers to create immersive, branded, discovery-driven virtual stores on their websites and on metaverse platforms. The mission of the company is to create the next-generation online shopping interface that transforms the thumbnail grid into a visual, interactive, social and highly engaging experience. The company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit ObsessAR.com or email contact@obsessAR.com.

