CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York
CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
Soon-to-open hotel wants use of Canandaigua park
CANANDAIGUA, NY — Should the long-awaited opening of the lakeside Hotel Canandaigua happen as company officials expect in May 2023, they are hopeful an agreement can be worked out with the city that details its use of the public park outside its doors. Several members of City Council seem...
westsidenewsny.com
The future of ambulance services in Hilton and Parma
The village of Hilton and northern Parma will be losing access to rapid advance life support ambulance services at the end of this year according to Hilton Fire District. HFD has had an ambulance on standby for call in the village since 1936. The Hilton Fire Department was the first fire department in Monroe County to sponsor a volunteer ambulance service more than 80 years ago. The department suspended the volunteer ambulance and moved to an ambulance company that was stationed right at the Fire Department 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in 2017. The fate of the residents having a housed local rapid response ambulance will be decided in the next few weeks by the Village.
WHEC TV-10
MVA on Lake and Driving Park Avenue sends motorcyclist to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle in area of Lake Avenue and Driving Park Avenue on Friday night. A 43-year-old male city resident was going north on Lake Avenue on his motorcycle, when a another car traveling south on Lake Avenue made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing an accident. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers received traffic citations.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport’s Main Street closing to traffic during Midnight Madness event
The Village of Brockport will close Main Street (NYS Route 19) from State Street and Erie Street to the Erie Canal/Main Street Bridge to traffic for approximately two hours on Friday, October 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This temporary closure is to ensure the safety of all those participating in the Halloween/Costume Parade during the Brockport Merchants’ “Midnight Madness” event.
Ridge Road Fire District receives $19K grant for new AEDs from Firehouse Subs
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was formed in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Woman’s death on Park Ave. in May declared a homicide
33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Man shot on Weld Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is investigating a shooting on the city's east side Sunday evening. Police say they responded to Weld Street around 6:15 p.m. for the report of shots fired into a residence. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene, including gunshots into a residence nearby, which...
wdkx.com
Mayor Malik Evans And The City Of Rochester Updates On The Homelessness Issue In The City
Mayor Malik Evans held a press conference Friday morning to announce the City Of Rochester will be with the county and other services to help the homeless issue in Rochester. One of the other key points discussed at the press conference was the heroin and opioid problem in the city along with mental health.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigating motorcycle crash on Lyell Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department says a man was sent to the hospital with injuries following a crash on Lyell Ave. on Saturday evening. Around 9:45 p.m., officers say a man driving a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lyell near Orchard St., when he crossed the double yellow lines trying to catch up to a group of fellow riders.
WHEC TV-10
Shots fired into house on Marlow Street after large fight nearby
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Marlow Street, near Jay Street, on Sunday afternoon for a report of a large fight among a mix of teenagers and adults. The fight was over when police arrived, and the main group of aggressors were gone. The...
Rochester Rundown: Moody guilty, warehouse fire, Starbucks union
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s stories: Raymond Moody […]
13 WHAM
No one injured after fire on Greeley Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD responded to a report of a fire on Greeley Street on Saturday. The first crew arrived within a few minutes of the call and saw smoke coming from the second floor windows. The house had been converted into two apartments, the fire started in the...
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
Rochester Police Accountability Board calls on city to recognize union
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board is calling on the City of Rochester to formally recognize the staff’s effort to unionize. “The labor movement in Rochester has a deep and rich history,” said PAB Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe, whose termination was called for last week by 18 PAB employees citing a litany of […]
Meet the 15 Rochester-area Assembly candidates
All eight state Assembly seats covering Monroe County are on the ballot this year. All seats in the state Assembly are up for election this year. Below is a rundown of the candidates for the eight seats that cover Monroe County. 130TH DISTRICT Webster, Wayne County ...
websterontheweb.com
Even Santa has a favorite garage sale
Bazaars and craft fairs abound at this time of year, hosted by churches and community centers all around our area. But this one, which I found out about just recently, is different; it’s not just a chance to buy gifts for others, but it’s especially good opportunity to pick up some holiday items for your own home.
websterontheweb.com
When is a house just half a house?
You might have noticed the recent “Bit of Webster History” feature I wrote for the Webster Museum when it was published in the Webster Herald and the weekly Town newsletter. It told the story of two houses, which now sit across from one another on Corning Park in the Village of Webster, and how they used to be one house.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport’s On the Canals Excursions wrap for 2022
Brockport officially wrapped up its second year of offering kayaking and biking excursions along the Erie Canal, thanks to the financial support from NYPA and their “On the Canals” program, which has drawn residents and visitors alike to experience the recreational benefits of the Erie Canal and the Erie Canalway Trail.
21-year-old male shot on Weld Street, RPD investigates
Officers said they were able to confirm that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street.
