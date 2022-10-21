The village of Hilton and northern Parma will be losing access to rapid advance life support ambulance services at the end of this year according to Hilton Fire District. HFD has had an ambulance on standby for call in the village since 1936. The Hilton Fire Department was the first fire department in Monroe County to sponsor a volunteer ambulance service more than 80 years ago. The department suspended the volunteer ambulance and moved to an ambulance company that was stationed right at the Fire Department 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in 2017. The fate of the residents having a housed local rapid response ambulance will be decided in the next few weeks by the Village.

HILTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO