Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ Invests Millions to Provide Vital Cancer Research and Support Services for Women-Related Cancers

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation SM, a decades-long leader in the charge to eliminate women-related cancers, annually partners with leading research institutions and non-profit organizations to fund life-saving cancer research initiatives and life-changing support services for those affected by a cancer diagnosis. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has donated nearly $37 million in support of cancer research, programs and services for cancers affecting women.

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to cancers affecting women through innovative cancer research and support programs. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

As part of its on-going commitment, the Foundation is proud to provide nearly $1.8 million in 2022 to support the tremendous work of cancer researchers domestically and internationally through cancer research grants, as well as support services provided for anyone affected by cancer.

In 2022, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation supported:

  • Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation – As part of a three-year clinical trial conducted by breast oncologist Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD, Celebrating Women breast cancer research chair, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation served as lead funder for her clinical trial to advance treatment options for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer – the most aggressive form of the disease.
  • Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science for Mary Kay, serves on the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation Board and the Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center Advisory Board.
  • Cancer Support Community North Texas – A preeminent nonprofit cancer support provider offering innovative programs and services to women diagnosed with cancer and anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in the greater North Texas area and beyond. For more than a decade, CSCNT and the Foundation have partnered to bring awareness to the invaluable support services they contribute to the cancer community and North Texas.
  • The Foundation was honored as the recipient of CSCNT’s 2022 Thrive Award at their annual Red Tie Gala on April 29, 2022, to celebrate the long-standing partnership and shared mission.
  • Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science serves on the Cancer Support Community North Texas Board of Directors.
  • Cancer Care – Since 2000, the Foundation has contributed nearly $7 million in support of Cancer Care ’s Touching Hearts Program, providing critical financial assistance, psychosocial support and practical solutions to address the distinct needs of medically underserved, vulnerable women faced with cancer across the country.
  • Kris Johnson, Mary Kay Inc., sits on the Cancer Care Board of Directors.
  • Mary Kay Ash Foundation Innovative/Translational Cancer Research Grants – Announced $1 million in grants awarded to ten researchers who are conducting groundbreaking research in cancers that primarily affect women from the country’s top cancer research institutes and universities. The grants, which fund innovative, translational cancer research efforts to help with better detection, prognosis and treatment of cancer, are part of Mary Kay Ash Foundation’s annual cancer research grant cycle. Since 1996, the Foundation has awarded more than $26 million to nearly 270 researchers across the country.
  • Mary Kay Ash Foundation International Postdoctoral Scholars in Cancer Research, in partnership with UT Southwestern Medical Center – Since its launch in 2019, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation International Postdoctoral Scholars in Cancer Research fellowship program has contributed $2 million and welcomed eight international fellows to UT Southwestern Medical Center’s world-renowned facility, where they conduct groundbreaking research under the supervision of a mentor. Fellows conduct a one-to-two-year placement and are guaranteed a return grant to continue their research efforts in their home country.

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠

Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation SM raises and distributes funds to end gender-based violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation SM has contributed more than $92 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.

The Associated Press

