Notre Dame Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action In Week Nine

Various Notre Dame commits are ready for huge matchups this week, hoping for big time performances

The Notre Dame program is looking to get back on track this Saturday against UNLV at home. Irish fans and faithful can also get excited for yet another outstanding week of high school football, including many current Notre Dame commits.

There are big matchups and huge performances on the horizon. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest game on the schedule for the week.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline (6-2) at Lake Orion (4-4)

After a down outing the week prior, Carr put together a much stronger performance on Friday against Dexter in a 21-14 loss. On the day, he completed 26 of 32 passes for 225 yards. Carr was turnover free on the day and completed a healthy 81 percent of his passes.

People will hyper focus on every misstep. For the majority of this season, the junior signal caller has been superb and largely mistake free.

After two straight losses, Saline (6-2) will look to get back on track this week. They will travel to Lake Orion (4-4) on Friday night.

RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers (7-1) vs Edwardsville (6-2)

The newest member of the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame, Love started out his weekend to remember with a dominant 52-25 victory over Warren Central. During the contest, he rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries.

He celebrated that big victory by announcing his commitment to the Irish program prior to the team’s matchup against Stanford on Saturday.

On Friday, Christian Brothers (7-1) will look to continue their momentum against Edwardsville (6-2).

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (5-2) at Kamiak (2-5)

Limar put together another dynamic week for Lake Stevens last week, rushing for 137 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries during the team’s 48-0 victory over Mariner. On the season, Limar has rushed for 814 yards and 14 touchdowns.

They will face off against Kamiak (2-5) on Friday. Kamiak is also coming off of a big win last week, defeating Jackson 42-21.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (7-0) vs Austin (2-5)

It was business as usual for Westlake last week, defeating Dripping Springs 29-10. Greathouse has continued to be a dynamic player for the defending 6-A state champs, leading the team with 434 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 22 receptions.

“The Great One” has also made a huge impact as a punt returner, averaging 18 yards per return and taking three scores back to the house.

Westlake will welcome Austin (2-5) to town on Friday night.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point (3-4) at Round Rock Westwood (4-3)

Stony Point has suffered three straight losses, including last week’s 39-33 loss to Vista Ridge. Despite that slide, James has continued to be a big play waiting to happen for Stony Point.

The senior pass catcher has hauled in 23 receptions for 522 yards and four touchdowns on the season. That 22.7 yards per reception average is a big example of James’ ability to create big plays.

They hope to get back in the win column on Friday against Round Rock Westwood (4-3).

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom (7-1) at Granite Bay (5-3)

Flores has been one of the more impressive pass catchers in all of high school football so far this season. In eight games, Flores has hauled in 45 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns.

In last week’s 34-7 victory over Del Oro, the California standout recorded 67 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Folsom will travel to Granite Bay (5-3) this week.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (5-2) vs Newton (3-4)

Edwards continued his dynamic senior campaign during the team’s 55-7 victory over Maize South last Friday. The 5-9, 165-pound playmaker rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

He also made his presence felt in the passing game. On Edwards’ lone catch of the night, he took it 50 yards for another score. The big play ability was on full display on that one.

Derby (5-2) will look to continue their momentum on Friday against Newton (3-4).

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South (6-2) vs Elgin (3-5)

We have seen Williams experience a dramatic rise in recruiting rankings so far this season, bordering on five-star status. So far during his junior campaign, Williams has exploded for 811 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 41 receptions, averaging an impressive 19.8 yards per catch. He has also carried the ball for 100 yards on 12 carries and a score on the ground.

Williams has also been a dynamic member of the defense, returning two interceptions for touchdowns so far as well.

Glenbard South is coming off of a 7-6 loss to Glenbard East last wee. They will be facing off against Elgin (3-5) on Friday.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (4-3) vs Monte Vista (2-5)

De La Salle has begun to tap into Flanagan’s abilities as a pass catcher over the last couple of weeks. He currently paces the squad with 18 catches for 295 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Flanagan is also a standout from his defensive end position. He has recorded 25 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack on the defensive side of the football.

The team is coming off of a 41-7 victory over California last week. They will be opposed by Monte Vista on Friday night at home.

TE JACK LARSEN - Charlotte Catholic (6-2) at East Mecklenburg (2-6)

Despite falling to Butler (NC) last Friday, Charlotte Catholic (NC) received its typical boost from star junior tight end Jack Larsen. The 6-3, 215-pound added an extraordinary play to the highlight tape during this contest, fully extending and making a sensational reception through traffic.

The combination of body control, concentration and hand strength are truly spectacular. So far this season, Larsen is really showing why Notre Dame values him so heavily. This catch exemplifies that level of talent.

On Friday, Larsen and Charlotte Catholic will be traveling to East Meklenburg (2-6).

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Alleman (1-7) at Galesburg (2-6)

It has been a tough season so far for Jagusah and his Alleman squad. They fell to Quincy last week 65-13.

They will travel to Galesburg on Friday night in hopes to get back into the win volume. Galesburg has struggled this season as well but are coming off of a 42-31 win over East Moline.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point (7-1) vs Forestview (3-5)

South Point got back to their winning ways last week, defeating Ashbrook 28-19. That pushed their record to 7-1 on the season.

The offensive line has been the backbone of the program, led by Absher at right tackle. South Point is averaging 298 yards rushing per game, including 6.5 yards per carry and 33 touchdowns on the ground in eight games.

They will be welcoming Forestview (3-5) to town on Friday.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Reagan (6-2) at Mount Tabor (7-1)

Reagan has quietly been rolling along over the last few weeks. They are coming off a massive victory last week, defeating Parkland 50-0 in a one-sided affair.

With those four straight wins, the offensive line has been the tone setter for Reagan recently. That includes Pendleton, who is one of the more dominant blockers on the east coast.

They head into a massive week, traveling to Mount Tabor (7-1) on Friday. Mount Tabor is coming off of a 21-0 win over Glenn last game.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (6-1) at Hiawatha (2-5)

After a dominant start to the season, Hayden fell short last week 37-13 against Holton. They now look forward to getting back to their winning ways this week.

Hayden will be traveling to Hiawatha (2-5). They were defeated by Marysville 43-13 last week.

Hayden will be looking to Otting for his leadership and impact on the field. He is a dominant two-way star for the team.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep (6-0) vs Haverford School (6-0)

In the lone battle between undefeated teams this week, Malvern Prep (6-0) will welcome Haverford School (6-0) to town. Malvern Prep is led by Jones and a powerful offensive line, as well as a stingy defense.

Malvern Prep is coming off of a lopsided 35-0 victory over William Penn Charter last week. Similarly, Haverford defeated Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 28-7 in their last game.

It will be a game to keep close eyes on.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (5-3) at Euclid (1-8)

Mentor has been a bit up and down so far this season but they are coming off of a 38-3 victory over Strongsville last week. They are led by Vernon, who has been a consistent producer up front for the team so far this season.

Mentor will travel to Euclid (1-8) on Friday to take on the struggling squad. Euclid is coming off of a 31-7 loss to Solon in their last game.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial (5-1) at Malden Catholic (0-7)

Catholic Memorial is coming off of a 28-17 victory over St. John’s Prep last week. That pushed their record to 5-1 on the season behind Traore and a dominant defense.

So far, the team has outscored their opponents 229-47 through six games. They will now travel to a struggling Malden Catholic (0-7) on Friday.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield (7-1) vs Utica Eisenhower (6-2)

West Bloomfield (7-1) is coming off a massive victory, defeating Southfield Arts & Tech 42-21 last week. Their swarming defense, including Davis-Swain, have been vital for the team.

They will face off against another talented team in Utica Eisenhower. They are coming off of a 20-7 win over Utica last week.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School (3-3) at Potomac School (4-1)

On Saturday, St. James School will be traveling to Potomac School (4-1). St. James School is coming off a bye week, but had a disappointing 50-7 loss to Flint Hill the week prior.

They are led by Houstan, who has been a dominant force for St. James School so far this season. He has recorded 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks through six contests.

DL OWEN WAFLE - The Hun School (6-0) vs Cheshire Academy (3-2)

Arguably the top performance of the week, Wafle was unblockable against the Hill School during the team’s 48-7 victory. The junior defensive lineman led the team with 13 total tackles. He also recorded seven tackles for loss and four sacks on the day.

That pushes his season totals to 43 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks through six contests. His penetration skills were on display all game long.

On Saturday, The Hun School will take on Cheshire Academy (3-2). The Raiders have outscored their opponents 276-40 in six games this season.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab (4-3) at Glen Oaks (2-6)

It has been a very up and down season for University Lab so far this season. When Ausberry and that unit are playing lights out, it’s no contest. When they struggle, the offense hasn’t been quite enough to keep pace.

They were defeated by Madison Prep Academy 40-37 in their last game.

University Lab will be traveling to Glen Oaks (2-6) on Friday. In their game last week, Glen Oaks defeated Port Allen 36-8.

LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (4-2) at Haverhill (2-4)

Central Catholic is coming off of a huge 42-6 victory over Methuen last week. Zinter has been a big reason for Central Catholic’s success so far, making plays both on defense and as a pass catcher for the team.

They will be taking on a struggling Haverhill (2-4) team this week. They are coming off of a 53-28 loss to Andover last week.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School (5-3) vs Episcopal (6-2)

The Kinkaid School escaped last Friday night with a 20-17 victory over Episcopal School of Dallas. It was a defensive affair in this one but Bell once again made his presence felt on the offensive side of the football.

Bell rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Those two scores proved to be the difference in the football game.

They will look to continue their momentum on Friday when Episcopal (6-2) comes to town.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (4-4) at East St. Louis (6-2)

DeSmet pulled their record back to .500 last week with their 48-0 victory over Thornwood last week. They will be traveling to East St. Louis (6-2) for an extremely important contest.

The two teams did not face off last season. East St. Louis is coming off of a 26-7 win over Edwardsville last week.

Gray is a player that they will have to keep close tabs on. He makes plays from his cornerback position, as a wide receiver and returner for DeSmet.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington (6-2) at West Orange (5-2)

Shuler is one of the more underrated defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class. In last week’s 52-7 win over Livingston, the senior standout put his skill set on full display.

Defensively, he made his usual big plays. His biggest impact on that side of the football was an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Over the last few weeks, Shuler has been utilized on the offensive side of the football to help boost the team. He had a massive performance as a wildcat quarterback, rushing for 239 yards and a touchdown on just ten carries.

Shuler also passed for seven yards, returned a punt for 20 yards and in total, he exploded for 326 all purpose yards. Calling the performance dynamic would be a massive understatement.

Irvington (6-2) will be traveling to West Orange (5-2) for a very important matchup on Friday night.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (9-0) vs Colerain (4-5)

Lakota West has been a dominant team so far this season, sitting with an undefeated 9-0 record heading into their matchup with Colerain (4-5) on Friday night. On the season, Lakota West has outscored their opponents 332-78.

Minich is a big reason for that success so far this season. The Notre Dame commit has made a bevy of plays on offense, defense and special teams for the squad.

Coming off of a 33-7 win over Middletown last week, Lakota West looks to continue their momentum on Friday.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter