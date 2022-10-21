ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Ask a Beat Writer: All Syracuse Breaks Down Clemson's Next Opponent

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m08F6_0ihqoDbr00

All Syracuse publisher Mike McAllister answers five questions concerning the Orange before the visit to Clemson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

All Syracuse publisher and beat writer Mike McAllister previewed the No. 14 Orange before the noon visit Saturday to No. 5 Clemson.

Q: How much of Syracuse’s success this year can be attributed to new offensive coordinator Robert Anae?

I think a lot of it. The difference between last year and this year offensively is night and day. Now of course part of that is due to continuity along the offensive line and the growth of Garrett Shrader, but the approach has made a huge difference. Syracuse utilizes the middle of the field a lot more. Sean Tucker is now a receiving threat. Oronde Gadsden is used in creative ways. There is creativity, deception and taking advantage of the skill sets on the roster. Robert Anae, along with quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, have been fantastic hires.

Q: How has Shrader transformed himself into a more reliable passer?

Anae and Beck have done wonders for Shrader. They have tailored the playbook and offensive approach to his strengths, which has helped him be more efficient. In addition, Shrader spent all offseason working on his craft. Arm strength, accuracy, film study, etc. All of that has come together and allowed Shrader to develop into one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC this season.

Q: Sean Tucker isn’t putting up some of the eye-popping numbers he did a year ago. Is that a good or bad thing for this offense ?

A little of both, to be honest. The good is that Syracuse is able to hurt teams through the air this year, which they were not in 2021. That means a more balanced approach, which can cause problems for opposing defenses. The bad is that, until the last two games, Sean Tucker had not looked like the same player. The explosive plays were not there as teams keyed on him to try to shut down the Orange.

Q: Has this fast start cooled hot-seat talk around Dino Babers to the degree that it’s not a conversation at all?

It has not really been discussed much, or at least not as loudly, because of the 6-0 start. I personally did not think Syracuse would move on from Dino after this season barring a 2-10 type year where they were not competitive at all. I know the administration likes the direction of the program and believed this would be a really good year for Syracuse. It has proven true so far.

Q: How much of a surprise has the defense ’s dominance been this year?

I think it is probably a surprise to many on the outside, but for those that pay attention to the ACC, it should not be. Syracuse was a top-25 defense last season and returned eight of its starters. While the defensive line was a question mark going into the season, the linebackers and secondary were among the top groups in the conference. It should not surprise anyone that Syracuse is in the top 10 so far this season.

No. 4 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) opened Sunday as a 13.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook , in Saturday's noon game against No. 18 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0).

Check out what All Clemson had to say about the Orange for All Syracuse.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title

Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title. The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.
CLEMSON, SC
AllSyracue

Syracuse Drops Slightly in Latest Coaches Poll

Syracuse football has dropped in the latest Coaches Poll following its loss at Clemson. The Orange is now ranked 16th in the nation, down two spots from last week. Syracuse next faces Notre Dame at noon on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be broadcast on ABC.  RECAP No. 14 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse fans react to loss against Clemson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse fell to Clemson 27-21 after a number of mistakes in the second half including some questionable clock management. The Orange's first loss of the season was something fans weren't prepared to experience on Saturday, especially not for the students. One student, Kenneth Moses, said fans...
SYRACUSE, NY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game

College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
CLEMSON, SC
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker rushes only five times

Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 27-21 decision at Clemson. Here are some quick hits from the game. The second half meltdown was brutal and came on both sides of the ball. ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath highlighted a notable shift in morale on the Syracuse bench as the tables turned away from their favor late in the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson

Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame to be seen on NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A kickoff time is set for Saturday’s Syracuse-Notre Dame game. In a tweet from SU Athletics early Sunday morning, it said “ Saturday’s Orange Out vs. Notre Dame will be a noon kickoff on ABC.” The game will be seen on NewsChannel 9.
SYRACUSE, NY
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Isn’t Ready - HATE

I’m back folks! Not just with my captivating, mind blowing, and indisputably elite hate article, but in the corporeal form as well. That’s right folks, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Drew has finally returned to Clemson, by God, South Carolina. Now, this is simply a trial run. I’ll be in Clemson tonight to partake in some homecoming festivities and child brainwashing, but I won’t be in attendance tomorrow. That happens later in the year for the Miami game, but trust me, a little Drew goes a long way. My aura will still be hanging over Clemson tomorrow afternoon as the Tigers squeeze the orange.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy