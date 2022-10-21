Ask a Beat Writer: All Syracuse Breaks Down Clemson's Next Opponent

All Syracuse publisher Mike McAllister answers five questions concerning the Orange before the visit to Clemson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

All Syracuse publisher and beat writer Mike McAllister previewed the No. 14 Orange before the noon visit Saturday to No. 5 Clemson.

Q: How much of Syracuse’s success this year can be attributed to new offensive coordinator Robert Anae?

I think a lot of it. The difference between last year and this year offensively is night and day. Now of course part of that is due to continuity along the offensive line and the growth of Garrett Shrader, but the approach has made a huge difference. Syracuse utilizes the middle of the field a lot more. Sean Tucker is now a receiving threat. Oronde Gadsden is used in creative ways. There is creativity, deception and taking advantage of the skill sets on the roster. Robert Anae, along with quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, have been fantastic hires.

Q: How has Shrader transformed himself into a more reliable passer?

Anae and Beck have done wonders for Shrader. They have tailored the playbook and offensive approach to his strengths, which has helped him be more efficient. In addition, Shrader spent all offseason working on his craft. Arm strength, accuracy, film study, etc. All of that has come together and allowed Shrader to develop into one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC this season.

Q: Sean Tucker isn’t putting up some of the eye-popping numbers he did a year ago. Is that a good or bad thing for this offense ?

A little of both, to be honest. The good is that Syracuse is able to hurt teams through the air this year, which they were not in 2021. That means a more balanced approach, which can cause problems for opposing defenses. The bad is that, until the last two games, Sean Tucker had not looked like the same player. The explosive plays were not there as teams keyed on him to try to shut down the Orange.

Q: Has this fast start cooled hot-seat talk around Dino Babers to the degree that it’s not a conversation at all?

It has not really been discussed much, or at least not as loudly, because of the 6-0 start. I personally did not think Syracuse would move on from Dino after this season barring a 2-10 type year where they were not competitive at all. I know the administration likes the direction of the program and believed this would be a really good year for Syracuse. It has proven true so far.

Q: How much of a surprise has the defense ’s dominance been this year?

I think it is probably a surprise to many on the outside, but for those that pay attention to the ACC, it should not be. Syracuse was a top-25 defense last season and returned eight of its starters. While the defensive line was a question mark going into the season, the linebackers and secondary were among the top groups in the conference. It should not surprise anyone that Syracuse is in the top 10 so far this season.

No. 4 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) opened Sunday as a 13.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook , in Saturday's noon game against No. 18 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0).

Check out what All Clemson had to say about the Orange for All Syracuse.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/