oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 21. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
wyo4news.com
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Hair who is currently wanted for felony Escape from Official Detention. Jacob Hair is described as a 30-year-old white male, approximately 6’0” tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and...
Natrona County Sheriff Deputies Assist Ranchers With Cattle Drive
The Natrona County Sheriff's Department had an...unusual call Saturday morning; one that's not typically on the list of their everyday duties. But, more than likely, any NCSO deputy will tell you that there is nothing that is not on their list of duties. Which is why they found themselves standing...
oilcity.news
Harrington pleads guilty to felony charges in armed burglary of north Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — One defendant pleaded guilty Friday in Natrona County District Court to his role in an armed burglary of a north Casper home last May. Antonio Harrington, aged 20 at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and to pointing an AR-15 at a witness — a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
oilcity.news
Casper man arrested Wednesday, charged as felon in possession of firearm
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
Feds Arrest Casper Convicted Felon For Illegally Possessing Firearms
Federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday arrested a Casper man for being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun and other firearms, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 38, was taken into custody based on a warrant requested by the U.S. Bureau...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Casper police car, SUV crash at intersection Friday; ‘no personal injuries’
CASPER, Wyo. — No medical transport was required Friday after a Casper police vehicle and an SUV crashed at the intersection of South Poplar Street and CY Avenue, according to a statement by Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Clint Christensen. “Fortunately, it is a minor crash without personal injury,” Christensen...
PHOTOS: Casper Police Patrol Car Involved in Major Accident at Poplar & CY Ave. Intersection
There was a major accident at the intersection of Poplar and CY Avenue on Friday afternoon. Photos from the accident reveal that a Casper Police patrol car was involved in the wreck, with damage so bad that it deployed the CPD patrol car's airbags. Another vehicle was also damaged, with...
oilcity.news
Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
18-Year-Old in Casper Crashes Car Into Tractors, Gets Out of Car, Walks Into Traffic, Gets Hit By Car
An 18-year-old experienced a series of unfortunate events on Monday night, near CY Avenue in Casper. That's according to Lieutenant Scott Jones with the Casper Police Department. "For reasons unknown, this guy was [driving] at a high rate of speed, westbound on CY Avenue," Lieutenant Jones told K2 Radio News....
Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence
On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
High Wind Warning all Day in Natrona County
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for yesterday and today. Locally higher gusts up to 70 MPH are possible over Outer Drive on the South side of Casper. Winds that strong are significant enough to cause damage. Travel will be especially dangerous along interstates and highways. The...
Part Of Salt Creek Highway Will Be Closed Until Late Monday
UPDATE: The road closures are expected to remain in place for the next six to eight hours as emergency personnel continue to work on scene. Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
Fire Weather Watch for Natrona County
The National Weather Service in Riverton has Issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Evening. Impacts: Low Humidities, Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, And. Strong Gusty winds will Create Erratic Fire Behavior. New Fire. Starts are Possible. Wind: West 10 to 20 MPH with Gusts...
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday
A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Casper this afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents of Casper and Natrona County can expect to see the first snow of the season this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, cloudy weather will give way to precipitation around 1 p.m., which in turn should shift to snow at roughly 3 p.m. The forecast predicts the snow will then last until roughly 5 p.m. before picking up again overnight.
‘Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic’ Event This Saturday in Casper
Coming up tomorrow (Saturday, October 22nd, 2022), the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is hosting a "Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic" at the fairgrounds (Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo). They are also offering an interesting incentive: a free gift card to the first 100 vehicles. The official Casper-Natrona County...
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday
This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
