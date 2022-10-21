Read full article on original website
One person injured in Midwest City shooting
One person was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night following a shooting.
1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County
One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
Police Searching For NW Oklahoma City Burglary Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a burglary suspect. Authorities say the person was seen lurking around an apartment near Melrose and Council last Thursday. Police say if you recognize this person, call Crime Stoppers.
Police: Man shot 5 times in northwest OKC, search for suspect continues
Authorities are investigating after a victim was shot multiple times at a local auto parts store.
WIBW
Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Oklahoma were arrested after deputies found meth in the U-Haul they were driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Timothy Wayne Lucas, 63, of Yukon, Okla., and Fredrick Andrew Gooch, 42, of Oklahoma City, were arrested after a traffic stop that involved a U-Haul on Thursday morning, Oct. 20, south of Holton.
kswo.com
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.
Southside murder hotspot yields 4th homicide in 2022
A person was found dead Oct. 21 from what police believe are gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Bestway Inn on the south side of OKC. The post Southside murder hotspot yields 4th homicide in 2022 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County
An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
OCPD Respond To Deadly Assault In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department have responded to the scene of a fatal assault with a deadly weapon near Southeast 29th Street and I-35. Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. Friday. So far there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Stillwater Crash
The suspect in connection to a deadly Stillwater crash has been arrested by Stillwater Police. Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene on Oct. 15 at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said Luke House was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State...
‘The jail remains a place of death, horror, and harm’: Metro faith leaders, activists call for change in OK Co. jail leadership
A coalition of local activists and faith leaders joined together Friday at a northeast Oklahoma City church to call for change in Oklahoma County jail leadership.
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
KOCO
Rain continues after severe storms move through central Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through central Oklahoma on Monday, bringing heavy rain and some severe thunderstorm warnings. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane and the First Alert Weather Team have been tracking the storms. Open the video player above for the latest from meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a running blog...
KTUL
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pottawatomie County during ongoing severe weather
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Pottawatomie County. According to the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, there were two brief tornadoes at Highway 177 and Tucker, and another at Highway 177 and Highway 59B. As of right now, the only damage reported is tree damage,...
One arrested after violent attack in bar parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One man has been arrested following a violent attack in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead
NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
KTUL
OKCFD rescue child from apartment fire in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A child was rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters from an apartment fire on Saturday. OKCFD rescued a young child at the Cape Cod Condominiums in the area of SW 89th and Robinson. The child was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to officials.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
KOCO
Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
