News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
WIBW

Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Oklahoma were arrested after deputies found meth in the U-Haul they were driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Timothy Wayne Lucas, 63, of Yukon, Okla., and Fredrick Andrew Gooch, 42, of Oklahoma City, were arrested after a traffic stop that involved a U-Haul on Thursday morning, Oct. 20, south of Holton.
kswo.com

Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase

UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County

An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
KOCO

Rain continues after severe storms move through central Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through central Oklahoma on Monday, bringing heavy rain and some severe thunderstorm warnings. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane and the First Alert Weather Team have been tracking the storms. Open the video player above for the latest from meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a running blog...
KOCO

Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead

NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
KTUL

OKCFD rescue child from apartment fire in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A child was rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters from an apartment fire on Saturday. OKCFD rescued a young child at the Cape Cod Condominiums in the area of SW 89th and Robinson. The child was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to officials.
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
