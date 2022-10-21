Read full article on original website
Remarks by FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg at the Brookings Institution on the Prudential Regulation of Crypto-Assets
WASHINGTON , Oct. 21 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. on Regulation and Markets for hosting today's program and giving me the opportunity to share some thoughts on the prudential regulation of crypto-assets. I would particularly like to thank my friend,. Aaron Klein. , for the invitation. Let me...
Fannie Mae Executes its Tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $9.6 Billion of Single-Family Loans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fannie Mae ( FNMA /OTC) announced today that it has executed its tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer(TM) (CIRT(TM)) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the mortgage market, CIRT 2022-10...
IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-41 on Additional Permitted Election Changes for Health Coverage
This notice expands the application of the permitted change-in-status rules for health coverage under a section 125 cafeteria plan (cafeteria plan). In particular, this notice addresses the situation in which, during a period of coverage (typically a plan year), a cafeteria plan participant may wish to revoke the employee's election under the cafeteria plan for other-than-self-only (family) coverage under a group health plan (other than a flexible spending arrangement (FSA)) in order to allow one or more family members to enroll in a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) through a Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange) in the individual market. Under this notice, the employee will be able to elect out of family coverage and into self-only coverage (or family coverage including one or more already-covered related individuals) under that health plan prospectively during a period of coverage, provided specific conditions are satisfied.
SEC Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Everlake Life Insurance
To: Stephen E. Roth , Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. , you request permission under Regulation S-X Sec.3-13 ("Rule 3-13") for. ("ELIC") to file audited financial statements prepared in accordance with statutory accounting principles/1 ("SAP"), in place of financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in. the United...
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. rules regarding universal proxy cards, certain recent changes to the. Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), and a periodic review of the. bylaws of. Genworth Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), the Company's board of. directors (the "Board") unanimously adopted...
The CFPB's funding mechanism: misguided but constitutional
Last week the Fifth Circuit held that the CFPB is unconstitutional because, by statute, it derives its revenue from the federal reserve rather than congressional appropriations. Professor Zach Price argues that the Fifth Circuit was mistaken:. The Fifth Circuit held last week that the Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) cannot...
Investopedia
Appeals Court Rules CFPB Funding Unconstitutional
The funding mechanism for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has been ruled unconstitutional by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Rather than receiving funding directly from Congress via appropriations legislation, the consumer watchdog agency receives its funding from the Federal Reserve. The ruling is a victory for a...
