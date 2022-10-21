Read full article on original website
Colorado’s 2022 sunrise and sunset reviews released
The Colorado Office of Policy, Research and Regulatory Reform (COPRRR), in the executive director’s office at the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), released the 2022 sunset and sunrise reports today. The reports have been sent to the Colorado General Assembly and are now available online at coprrr.colorado.gov. This...
New app studies pikas and climate change impacts
Climate change has an impact on all life on Earth, but some animals may be more sensitive than others. People can now help scientists research its effect on pikas. Pikas are close relatives of rabbits and hares that live in mountainous habitats of Colorado and the American West. A recent partnership between Rocky Mountain Wild and the Denver Zoo resulted in The Colorado Pika Project called Pika Patrol.
Voter guide: Where Colorado State Board of Education candidates stand on 9 issues
Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado, a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Colorado’s State Board of Education is growing from seven to nine seats, and political control of the body that sets education policy could...
More than $80K raised in House District 33 race
Campaign contributions continue to flow into the Colorado House District 33 race as the Nov. 8 election approaches. Combined, the race has pulled in more than $80,000, according to financial records filed through the Tracer database with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. The records show that Republican candidate...
