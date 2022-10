WESLACO, Texas - Two Texas men have been convicted by a federal jury after being accused of bribing two city commissioners in Weslaco, Texas. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, 57-year-old Richard Quintanilla and former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo C. Cuellar Jr., 68 agreed with others to bribe John Cuellar and Gerardo Tafolla. The accused wanted official actions to favor engineering companies seeking larger contracts with the city.

