Read full article on original website
Related
🏈 HUTCHCC: No. 1 Dragons hang 65 on Broncbusters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Any team would have been content with a 27-7 halftime lead at Garden City — not the No. 1 Dragons. Garden City (receiving votes in the Top 15 poll) entered the game 3-4 overall, but 3-1 in conference play. The Broncbusters first three losses of the season came when head coach Tom Minnick could not physically coach his team because of health issues. Upon his return, Garden City rolled to three straight wins before dropping a three-point decision against then-No. 9 Snow.
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Wildfire 98% contained east of Garden City
The Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50 around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas
GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday following the discovery of fuel card skimmers in gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, in Ingalls. The sheriff’s office advised anyone who recently paid with a credit card or debit card to fill up at...
KWCH.com
Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
kscbnews.net
Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest
On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
Kansas felon accused in drug deal death
STEVENS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in February have made an arrest. Eight months ago, police found a man unresponsive in the 100 Block of South Wilson in Hugoton, according to a media release. With the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Liberal Police, authorities...
Comments / 0