BOONE, Iowa—Jay Allan Runestad was born in Highmore, South Dakota, on July 7, 1938. He was the third of five children born to John and Amelia Hale Runestad. Jay grew up on his parents’ farm and worked there and in the nearby town of Highmore. He attended the neighborhood country school and then Highmore High School. Before his marriage to Judith Anne King in 1959, he attended the South Dakota School of Mines. Thereafter he studied at the University of Wyoming and South Dakota State University, earning graduate degrees in physics, chemistry, and engineering. Jay went on to earn his Professional Engineer’s license.

