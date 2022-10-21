Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
kwbg.com
Council to Consider Sale of Downtown Property
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone City Council will hold a Special Meeting Monday evening at 6:00 to consider formal action on accepting an offer to purchase property at 628 Story Street. The offer to purchase the property for $225,000 has been made by the Overland Property Group, LLC and would be the proposed site of a new Dollar General Store in Boone. The bid is less than the amount spent for acquisition and demolition of the property. Following a public hearing, the Council will need to take formal action to approve the sale.
KCCI.com
Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project
ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Water Works navigates plummeting river levels
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Water levels are extremely low at the Raccoon River in West Des Moines. The river should be chest high, but as of this report it was possible stand on dry ground. "When you have low water levels is sometimes you have water quality issues...
3 News Now
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
kwbg.com
Wine Wednesday Workshops to Be Held at Iowa Wineries
AMES, Iowa—Wine consumers and those interested in learning more about Iowa’s unique grapes and wines can do so at two upcoming Wine Wednesday events. On Nov. 9, Covered Bridges Winery in Madison County and on Nov. 30, Cedar Valley Winery in Jefferson County will open their doors for a presentation, discussion and tasting of wines made from Iowa-grown grapes.
KCCI.com
Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
iowa.media
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
DNR says mountain lion caught on camera in Iowa backyard
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the sighting and told DMPD the animal seen in a surveillance video is a mountain lion.
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
agupdate.com
Corn yields disappoint, beans surprise after dry summer
BREDA, Iowa — Harvest 2022 has seen relatively smooth sailing for Alyce and Aaron Nieland. “We were talking that this was the smoothest bean harvest we’ve had, and corn has been pretty smooth as well,” Alyce said Oct. 13. “We got 0.60 inches of rain Tuesday night, but we were back at it this morning.”
kwbg.com
Jay Runestad
BOONE, Iowa—Jay Allan Runestad was born in Highmore, South Dakota, on July 7, 1938. He was the third of five children born to John and Amelia Hale Runestad. Jay grew up on his parents’ farm and worked there and in the nearby town of Highmore. He attended the neighborhood country school and then Highmore High School. Before his marriage to Judith Anne King in 1959, he attended the South Dakota School of Mines. Thereafter he studied at the University of Wyoming and South Dakota State University, earning graduate degrees in physics, chemistry, and engineering. Jay went on to earn his Professional Engineer’s license.
kwbg.com
Robert Pink
BOONE, Iowa—Robert “Bob” Warren Pink, Sr., 90, of Boone, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Boone County Hospital on October 18, 2022. Bob was born on November 30, 1931, and was adopted by Mildred and Frank Pink of Des Moines, Iowa. While in high school, Bob installed the first TV in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines Tech High in 1950, where he met his high school sweetheart Norma Noland.
KCCI.com
New thrift store helps Des Moines’ homeless
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ newest thrift store is a place to find a deal and help local homeless people at the same time. Thriftmart opened on Thursday at 2324 Euclid Ave. It carries everything from furniture to home décor and clothing. Local nonprofit Joppa operates...
KCCI.com
Bird flu is back; one case confirmed in Iowa
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The bird flu is back. The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday the state's first case since May. It was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Dallas County. This is the first time it's been detected in the county. Iowa had a massive outbreak...
