A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakeview Hope Academy fifth grader Sosanna Johnson. Sosanna has been enjoying math this year and is proud of the way she’s tackling new, challenging lessons. “Fifth grade has been a lot harder, and we’re doing difficult things to make us more responsible before going to sixth grade,” she said. “We’ve been multiplying and dividing, which I love, but now it’s more exciting because we’re using two and three-digit numbers.”

1 DAY AGO