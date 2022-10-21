ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CPSD Promising Future:

A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakeview Hope Academy fifth grader Sosanna Johnson. Sosanna has been enjoying math this year and is proud of the way she’s tackling new, challenging lessons. “Fifth grade has been a lot harder, and we’re doing difficult things to make us more responsible before going to sixth grade,” she said. “We’ve been multiplying and dividing, which I love, but now it’s more exciting because we’re using two and three-digit numbers.”
Lakewood museum seeks volunteer with knowledge of fire and security systems

Submitted by Walter Neary for Historic Fort Steilacoom. The volunteers of the Historic Fort Steilacoom Association are dedicated to preserving some of the oldest buildings still standing in Washington. The picture shows what we most fear: Fire. Please help us. The association is looking for a volunteer or volunteers who...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Partner Spotlight: Caring for Kids

Clover Park School District announcement. Many hands make light work. Thanks to the continued support of Clover Park School District (CPSD) partner Caring for Kids, students received backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, books, clothes and shoes to start the school year on the right foot. Each August, Caring for Kids hosts a Ready to Learn Fair and events in Tillicum and at Springbrook Park to reach families. More than 1,300 families were served this year!
Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people

Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Strong Financial Stewardship Saves ﻿Taxpayers Millions

Clover Park School District announcement. Recently, Clover Park School District (CPSD) refinanced a 2012 bond that will save taxpayers $5,026,380 over the next 10 years. Bonds are used to fund school construction and other capital projects. The last bond measure passed by voters was over 12 years ago (in 2010) and funded construction of Harrison Preparatory School, Four Heroes Elementary School and Hudtloff Middle School, as well as other improvements. CPSD will reconvene its Facilities Advisory Committee this fall to continue work on analyzing school facility needs.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Building hope

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Hope is powerful. Without it, despair sets in. But with hope, nearly anything is possible. This week I witnessed that power in our community – not once but twice!. As you may have seen in the recent news release, this week we presented...
TACOMA, WA
Town Halls Start This Week on Tacoma’s Proposed Budget

City of Tacoma announcement. The City Council was recently presented with the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli outlined a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.
TACOMA, WA
Diversity Education Leader Eddie Moore, Jr. to headline the fall convening of The People’s Gathering at PLU

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Pacific Lutheran University’s Campus Ministry and Center for Graduate and Continuing Education will co-host the fall virtual convening of The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference on November 10. The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference is a professional and personal development...
Fircrest RFQ: City Manager Recruitment

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest, Washington invites submittals from experienced executive search consulting firms or individuals to assist the city with conducting a search that will lead to the selection of a new City Manager. Click here for more information.
FIRCREST, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

SDOT: New on-street paid parking rates to take effect Monday

Starting Monday, Oct. 24, new on-street paid parking rates will take effect at several locations throughout Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced Thursday. SDOT said rates are staying the same or decreasing at around two-thirds of parking locations and times around the city. The most common rate is $0.50...
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Next Gen | Dinner

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Lakewood City Council Oct. 24 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Oct. 24 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
U.P. developing Northeast Business District plan

City of University Place social media post. We are developing a plan for the Northeast Business District. This will be integrated into the next Comp Plan update, scheduled for 2024. There is still time to provide input! Visit the City website for more info as well as the link to the survey. https://cityofup.com/396/Northeast-Business.
Notice of Application: City of Lakewood Development Services

City of Lakewood announcement. The project proposes subdividing a 2.43-acre lot located at 8002 112th Street SW into eleven (11) residential lots. The proposed lots range from 7,500 square feet to 8,294 square feet. The proposal includes a new pervious private roadway off Interlaaken Dr. SW for access and associated tree removal. Learn more at the City’s website.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KUOW

Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended

Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
TUKWILA, WA

