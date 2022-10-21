Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future:
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakeview Hope Academy fifth grader Sosanna Johnson. Sosanna has been enjoying math this year and is proud of the way she’s tackling new, challenging lessons. “Fifth grade has been a lot harder, and we’re doing difficult things to make us more responsible before going to sixth grade,” she said. “We’ve been multiplying and dividing, which I love, but now it’s more exciting because we’re using two and three-digit numbers.”
The Suburban Times
Lakewood museum seeks volunteer with knowledge of fire and security systems
Submitted by Walter Neary for Historic Fort Steilacoom. The volunteers of the Historic Fort Steilacoom Association are dedicated to preserving some of the oldest buildings still standing in Washington. The picture shows what we most fear: Fire. Please help us. The association is looking for a volunteer or volunteers who...
The Suburban Times
Partner Spotlight: Caring for Kids
Clover Park School District announcement. Many hands make light work. Thanks to the continued support of Clover Park School District (CPSD) partner Caring for Kids, students received backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, books, clothes and shoes to start the school year on the right foot. Each August, Caring for Kids hosts a Ready to Learn Fair and events in Tillicum and at Springbrook Park to reach families. More than 1,300 families were served this year!
The Suburban Times
Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people
Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
The Suburban Times
Strong Financial Stewardship Saves Taxpayers Millions
Clover Park School District announcement. Recently, Clover Park School District (CPSD) refinanced a 2012 bond that will save taxpayers $5,026,380 over the next 10 years. Bonds are used to fund school construction and other capital projects. The last bond measure passed by voters was over 12 years ago (in 2010) and funded construction of Harrison Preparatory School, Four Heroes Elementary School and Hudtloff Middle School, as well as other improvements. CPSD will reconvene its Facilities Advisory Committee this fall to continue work on analyzing school facility needs.
The Suburban Times
Building hope
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Hope is powerful. Without it, despair sets in. But with hope, nearly anything is possible. This week I witnessed that power in our community – not once but twice!. As you may have seen in the recent news release, this week we presented...
The Suburban Times
Town Halls Start This Week on Tacoma’s Proposed Budget
City of Tacoma announcement. The City Council was recently presented with the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli outlined a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.
The Suburban Times
Diversity Education Leader Eddie Moore, Jr. to headline the fall convening of The People’s Gathering at PLU
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Pacific Lutheran University’s Campus Ministry and Center for Graduate and Continuing Education will co-host the fall virtual convening of The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference on November 10. The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference is a professional and personal development...
The Suburban Times
Fircrest RFQ: City Manager Recruitment
City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest, Washington invites submittals from experienced executive search consulting firms or individuals to assist the city with conducting a search that will lead to the selection of a new City Manager. Click here for more information.
SDOT: New on-street paid parking rates to take effect Monday
Starting Monday, Oct. 24, new on-street paid parking rates will take effect at several locations throughout Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced Thursday. SDOT said rates are staying the same or decreasing at around two-thirds of parking locations and times around the city. The most common rate is $0.50...
southseattleemerald.com
Next Gen | Dinner
The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Parks & Trails Work Party, October 23 at Farrells Marsh
Submitted by Nancy Henderson. With a promised wood chip delivery and a predicted break in the rainy weather on Sunday, it will be a good day for a nice workout enhancing the trails in Farrells Marsh Park. Please join us on Sunday, 23 October, from noon to 2 pm at...
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Oct. 24 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Oct. 24 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
U.P. developing Northeast Business District plan
City of University Place social media post. We are developing a plan for the Northeast Business District. This will be integrated into the next Comp Plan update, scheduled for 2024. There is still time to provide input! Visit the City website for more info as well as the link to the survey. https://cityofup.com/396/Northeast-Business.
The Suburban Times
Notice of Application: City of Lakewood Development Services
City of Lakewood announcement. The project proposes subdividing a 2.43-acre lot located at 8002 112th Street SW into eleven (11) residential lots. The proposed lots range from 7,500 square feet to 8,294 square feet. The proposal includes a new pervious private roadway off Interlaaken Dr. SW for access and associated tree removal. Learn more at the City’s website.
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
Rain brings people outside again in western Washington
Seattle, WA. – Relief from the wildfire smoke came to western Washington on Friday as the rainy weather has cleared most of it. In most cases, the rain usually forces people inside. But on Friday, KIRO 7 saw plenty of people in rain boots and jackets on the streets...
KXL
School Board Member In Washington State Resigns After Capitol Riot Arrest
SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden...
KUOW
Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
