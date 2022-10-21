ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

radio7media.com

Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County

ON THURSDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT 320 HAWTHORNE ST APT 8. ENTRY WAS MADE BY THE FLORENCE/LAUDERDALE COUNTY SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM AND AFTER SECURING THE RESIDENCE, A SEARCH BEGAN. FENTANYL PILLS WERE LOCATED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE OF THE RESIDENCE ALONG WITH PACKAGING COMMONLY USED FOR DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL PILLS. SCALES, MULTIPLE HANDGUNS AND MARIJUANA WAS ALSO LOCATED WITH APPROXIMATELY 70 PILLS OR 8 GRAMS. JAMESON DASHAWN HOGANS, 20, DEANDRE ONEAL JOHNSON, 21, AND XAVIER KESHUN KING, 19, WERE ALL ARRESTED AND FACE CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS (FENTANYL), UNLAWFUL POSS OF MARIJUANA 2ND AND UNLAWFUL POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ADDITIONAL CHARGES AND ARRESTS ARE ANTICIPATED FOLLOWING THIS INVESTIGATION.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

6 arrested for auto burglary during Madison County traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and four juveniles on Thursday in connection to an auto burglary. A news release states during the early morning hours on October 20, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Ashport Road with no visible rear lights. Following...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Law enforcement in Madison Co. expands with CIT training

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is expanding their training into crisis intervention. The sheriff’s department paired with mental health and addiction professionals to complete their Crisis Intervention Training on Friday. Local officers and various departments around West Tennessee underwent 40 hours of training....
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WREG

Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Two-vehicle wreck slows traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened in north Jackson Sunday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about the crash just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, they...
JACKSON, TN
Covington Leader

Bicyclist hit, killed by deputy in Munford Thursday night

One person died in an officer-involved accident in Munford Thursday night. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that a deputy was traveling on McLaughlin Road and struck a person riding a bicycle. Sheriff Shannon Beasley called the accident unfortunate and requested prayers for both the victim and the...
MUNFORD, TN
actionnews5.com

Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
MEMPHIS, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Taylor, Oatsvall to exchange vows

Thomas Oatsvall and Bridgette Taylor wish to announce their upcoming wedding, which will be held in Camden at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with Brett Rogers officiating. The daughter of Connie Cagle, of Camden, and the late Steven Campbell, the bride attended Millington Central High School and Gateway Christian School in Shelby County. She is employed as a receptionist by Family Health Care of Camden.
CAMDEN, TN
WBBJ

Robbery suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit ends in wreck

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man accused of robbery was arrested after a police pursuit ended in a wreck Tuesday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jaylan Johnson is facing charges of reckless driving, felony evading, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of a firearm, open container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee

Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Train hits pickup truck hauling equipment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders rushed to the scene of a crash of a train versus pick-up truck on Wednesday. Our crews found the crash at the intersection of Old Medina Road and Bakers Chapel Road after the train collided with a Silverado hauling a trailer full of lawn maintenance equipment.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Two car crash occurs on Highway 412

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two cars collided on Highway 412 outside of Lexington on Friday. Two vehicles collided around 4 p.m. on Highway 412 west of Lexington. The crash occurred in front of Sand Ridge Baptist Church. The crash had two vehicles involved. One was an SUV and one...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

The annual celebratory Buddy Walk returns

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the community gathered together on Saturday to celebrate and bring awareness to the down syndrome community with activities and a 2 lap walk. “This is a yearly event. October, of course, is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. And every year we have our annual Buddy Walk, when we come out and recognize those individuals with down syndrome, recognize them by giving them a medal and just making a big deal out of them, because they are a big deal and just celebrating them being with their families,” said Dexter Williams, President Down Syndrome Association West TN.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

$3K raised for funeral of man gunned down on Union Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sister-in-law of a man shot and killed near a bus stop on Union Avenue has raised more than $3,000 to help his family pay for his funeral. Thomas Bonner, 43, was laid to rest Saturday in Fayette County, a week after he was murdered in the Medical District. Kennytta Malone said […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Virtual academy to offer enrollment through Union

JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind partnership has become available for Jackson-Madison County School System students. According to a news release, the school system’s K-12 CyberSchool Jackson Academic STEAM Academy will partner with Union University for dual enrollment. “Students at JASA can take classes at Union,...
JACKSON, TN

