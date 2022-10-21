Read full article on original website
OnePlus announces launch date for its affordable OnePlus Nord N300 5G
OnePlus just announced the launch date for its upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 5G. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G will be available for sale in the U.S. at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile beginning November 3, starting at $228. A smartphone under $250 could be a massive success for OnePlus, as...
iPad Pro 2022 wants to be a MacBook replacement — but it shouldn't
Apple's iPad Pro continues to astonish. Last year, the iPad Pro 2021 gave us a taste of how versatile the company's custom-built silicon can be by equipping it with an M1 chip. You know, the same processor that crushed laptops running speedy 11th Gen Intel chips when it was found in the near-perfect MacBook Air 2020 and entry-level MacBook Pro 2020.
35 best early Black Friday deals 2022 — laptops, tablets, gaming and more
Early Black Friday deals are now available at just about every retailer this week. Holiday deals start early this year at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. Black Friday price guarantees and extended returns at retailers means you can shop early with confidence. Amazon shoppers now have until Jan. 31, 2023 to return items purchased from now through Dec. 25, 2022. Meanwhile, Target's Black Friday price guarantee covers Target purchases made between now through Dec. 24, 2022. Should the price go lower on an item you already bought, Target will credit you the difference.
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review
The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is an excellent, portable, potent, document pushing beast and content devouring cuddle buddy, that you will have to pry out of my massive monster mitts. Pros. +. Excellent, bright, colorful responsive touch display. +. Speedy stable performance. +. Excellent design. +. Sturdy. +. Great keyboard...
iOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update
After a month of beta testing, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.1 to all users. This update brings a ton of features that supposedly should’ve been made available with the launch of iOS 16 in September. Here’s what you need to know. With iOS 16.1, Apple adds the...
iPhone 15 Ultra may get Apple Watch Ultra's best design feature
IPhone 15 Ultra rumors are starting to emerge, with the latest tip now indicating Apple's next high-end flagship will be made out of titanium. That's the same material used in the Apple Watch Ultra, which offers a rugged design with improved scratch and corrosion resistance and stronger durability. As stated...
Why your iPhone's battery is draining faster on iOS 16 and how to fix it
The latest iOS 16 update brings plenty of new additions to the iPhone. Not only does it address a few long overdue requests, such as lock screen customization, but it also refreshes Apple’s default apps with several handy features. These improvements come at a cost: iOS 16 can take a serious toll on your iPhone’s battery life.
V-Moda Crossfade 3 Wireless review
The Crossfade 3 Wireless upholds V-Moda’s excellent sound and craftsmanship, becoming the brand’s best offering in quite a while. Continuing their pre-holiday rollout, V-Moda recently launched the newest version of their most popular headphones to date. Introducing the Crossfade 3 Wireless. These headphones blend dual diaphragm 50mm drivers, carefully tuned components, and hi-fi wireless audio into an ultramodern design composed mostly of premium metal and leather.
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal: Save $100 and get a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen is the best tablet for drawing and note taking. For a limited time, Samsung offers an unbeatable deal on its premium big screen tablet. Right now, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 with free Galaxy Watch 4 for $999 (opens in...
