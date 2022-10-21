Early Black Friday deals are now available at just about every retailer this week. Holiday deals start early this year at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. Black Friday price guarantees and extended returns at retailers means you can shop early with confidence. Amazon shoppers now have until Jan. 31, 2023 to return items purchased from now through Dec. 25, 2022. Meanwhile, Target's Black Friday price guarantee covers Target purchases made between now through Dec. 24, 2022. Should the price go lower on an item you already bought, Target will credit you the difference.

