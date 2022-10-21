Read full article on original website
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police name suspect in Leah Croucher murder investigation at Milton Keynes press conference
Thames Valley Police named their prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation at a press conference in Buckinghamshire this afternoon (October 14). The 19-year-old was last seen on February 15, 2019. A murder investigation was launched this week following the discovery of human remains and a rucksack belonging to...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
BBC
Menai Bridge closure will have 'huge' impact on UK, says MP
Closing a historic suspension bridge linking Anglesey with the mainland should "not have been allowed to happen", says the island's MP. The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on Friday for up to 16 weeks over "serious" safety risks. It led to gridlock on the only other crossing to Anglesey, which...
BBC
Ryan McNab: Murder investigation after Rathcoole death
A murder investigation is under way following the death of a 31-year-old man in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, County Antrim. Ryan McNab from north Belfast died following a serious assault in Barna Square at 20:15 BST on Friday. He received medical treatment but died from his injuries at the...
Rishi Sunak To Succeed Liz Truss As British Prime Minister
The former Treasury chief makes history as Britain's first prime minister of South Asian descent.
BBC
Tributes to retired Lundwood teacher and surveyor killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to an elderly couple who died after their car crashed into a wall near Barnsley. Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Wakefield Road, in Athersley, at about 10:00 BST on 13 October, South Yorkshire Police said. Mike Marsden, 87, who was driving the...
mailplus.co.uk
Thatcher statue attacked again
A STATUE of Margaret Thatcher has been vandalised for a third time in the six months since it was erected. The £300,000 monument in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, which is under CCTV surveillance, has been sprayed with the words ‘Tories out’. The statue, standing atop a...
BBC
Burton upon Trent: Man released on bail after murder arrest
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Staffordshire has been released on bail. Officers were called by the ambulance service at 19:00 BST on Thursday to Victoria Crescent, Burton upon Trent. The victim is yet to be named by Staffordshire Police, although it...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Remains found at Milton Keynes home confirmed as Leah Croucher's
Police have confirmed that human remains found at a property in Milton Keynes are those of missing Leah Croucher. A murder investigation was launched last week following the grisly discovery at the house on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton. An investigation into Leah's cause of death is continuing. A Home Office...
King Charles is selling 14 of Queen Elizabeth's horses, report says
Queen Elizabeth's racehorses are being sold this week — but that doesn't mean the royal family's connection to horseracing is over.
‘Utter chaos’: what the papers say as Suella Braverman quits and Liz Truss faces more turmoil
The UK newspaper front pages cover a tumultuous day in politics with accusations of bullying in the Commons and the home secretary’s resignation
John Purdie obituary
One of the pioneers of fly-on-the-wall television who won a Bafta for the BBC documentary Sailor about the aircraft carrier Ark Royal
BBC
Birmingham men jailed for London supply of heroin and cocaine
Three men have been jailed after police said they caught them discussing their large drugs supply operation on the EncroChat network. Rayal Eastwood, Dakarai Thomas and Zadengel Raphael were described by police as "very significant players in pumping large quantities of Class A drugs into our communities". The trio admitted...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Injunction over asylum seeker hotel plans
Plans to house asylum seekers in a Stoke-on-Trent hotel have been halted after the council secured an interim High Court injunction. The authority took legal action on Friday to stop those who were fleeing other countries from being temporarily relocated to the accommodation. Proposals to aid people from about 50...
BBC
Plan to name Bristol road after cigarette brand criticised by charities
The decision to name a road on a new housing development after a cigarette brand is "morally unacceptable," anti-smoking campaigners say. The 70-home complex sits on the site of a former Imperial Group tobacco factory in Bishopsworth, south Bristol. The name Navy Cut Road was chosen from four suggestions which...
