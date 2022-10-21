ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

WTNH

Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting

HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Funeral for 2 ambushed officers draws peers from around US

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy pleaded for an end to hatred and suspicion against the police. “To Alex and Dustin, you were both true heroes, amazing people and you will be missed beyond words by everyone,” said DeMonte’s wife, Laura, who is pregnant with their third child. “I am so sorry this happened to you. Two of the very best humans. So kind, positive and fun-loving.” DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, struggled to get behind a police cruiser and fired a single shot that killed Brutcher. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan, also was shot — possibly by his brother — and survived.
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire


SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
People

Connecticut National Guardsman, 19, Killed in Car Crash 3 Days Before Wedding

Josué Alicea-Tirado died in a two-car accident Tuesday morning on a residential street in Waterbury, Connecticut, three days before he was set to marry A Connecticut national guardsman was killed in a car accident three days before his wedding. SPC Josué Alicea-Tirado, 19, died after suffering injuries in a two-car accident in Waterbury early Tuesday morning, according to his obituary. He was set to marry his fiancé on Friday. The collision happened at around 5:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Watertown Avenue, in a residential area, CT Insider...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

54-year-old Hartford man dead in Wethersfield Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city that took place overnight on Thursday. According to police, a shooting occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. Raymond Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was unresponsive when police got to the scene, according to authorities. He was pronounced […]
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Bridgeport police: Woman's ear injured in late night shooting

BRIDGEPORT — A woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her ear in a shooting Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson. Scott Appleby, Bridgeport’s emergency management director, said police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Wordin and Railroad avenues around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

