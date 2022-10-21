Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting
HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Funeral for 2 ambushed officers draws peers from around US
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy pleaded for an end to hatred and suspicion against the police. “To Alex and Dustin, you were both true heroes, amazing people and you will be missed beyond words by everyone,” said DeMonte’s wife, Laura, who is pregnant with their third child. “I am so sorry this happened to you. Two of the very best humans. So kind, positive and fun-loving.” DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, struggled to get behind a police cruiser and fired a single shot that killed Brutcher. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan, also was shot — possibly by his brother — and survived.
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Local police head to Connecticut to attend funeral for fallen officers
Police officers from across Rhode Island and around New England are heading to Connecticut Friday morning to remember a pair of fallen brothers.
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in several towns across the state are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at a school. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe"...
Connecticut National Guardsman, 19, Killed in Car Crash 3 Days Before Wedding
Josué Alicea-Tirado died in a two-car accident Tuesday morning on a residential street in Waterbury, Connecticut, three days before he was set to marry A Connecticut national guardsman was killed in a car accident three days before his wedding. SPC Josué Alicea-Tirado, 19, died after suffering injuries in a two-car accident in Waterbury early Tuesday morning, according to his obituary. He was set to marry his fiancé on Friday. The collision happened at around 5:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Watertown Avenue, in a residential area, CT Insider...
54-year-old Hartford man dead in Wethersfield Avenue shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city that took place overnight on Thursday. According to police, a shooting occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. Raymond Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was unresponsive when police got to the scene, according to authorities. He was pronounced […]
Limo driver shares 'emotional' moments of driving Lt. DeMonte's family to funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday was an extremely sad day across Connecticut but there’s been an overwhelming amount of support for fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The limo driver for Lt. DeMonte’s parents spoke exclusively to FOX61. He said it was an incredibly...
VIDEO: Sgt. Hamzy's procession leaves Terryville en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
Bridgeport police: Woman's ear injured in late night shooting
BRIDGEPORT — A woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her ear in a shooting Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson. Scott Appleby, Bridgeport’s emergency management director, said police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Wordin and Railroad avenues around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
