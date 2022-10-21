Read full article on original website
Apex Legends: Eclipse - Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Apex Legends to get another look at the new defender, Catalyst, gameplay, and the new map, Broken Moon. Apex Legends: Eclipse launches on November 1, 2022.
The Dragon Prince: Exclusive Season 4 Clip and Showrunner Interview
Netflix and Wonderstorm have released a clip from the fourth season of its animated series, The Dragon Prince, arriving on the streaming giant on November 3, 2022. Here's how Netflix describes Season 4: "Season 4 kicks off the next phase of The Dragon Prince saga, called 'Mystery of Aaravos.' This new multi-season arc will see the enigmatic Startouch elf, Aaravos, take center stage—staking his claim to the magical world of Xadia after centuries of careful planning."
One Piece Odyssey - Gameplay Trailer
Explore the streets of Alabasta and get a look at gameplay in this new trailer for One Piece Odyssey, including combat and more from the upcoming RPG. Embark on an adventure when One Piece Odyssey launches on Steam on January 12, 2023, and on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 13, 2023.
The Dragon Prince Season 4 - Exclusive "The Fallen Star" Clip
In our exclusive clip from The Dragon Prince Season 4, as our heroes return to Xadia, the Dragon Queen. Zubeia reveals more about the mysterious Fallen Star...known as Aaravos. The Dragon Prince returns for a nine-episode fourth season on Netflix on Nov. 3, 2022. Season 4 kicks off the next...
Infernax - The Stranger Update Trailer
Meet The Stranger, a new playable character complete with a retro horror-inspired hockey mask, in this latest trailer for the retro-action adventure game Infernax. The Stranger comes armed with a shotgun and a multitude of blunt objects to cause bloody mayhem on foes. Check out the trailer to see The Stranger in action ahead of the Halloween update, available tomorrow October 25, 2022.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Risotto Nero Reveal Trailer
Meet Risotto Nero, the first DLC coming to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Watch the trailer to see the character in action. The DLC will be available as early access to Season Pass holders on October 26, and will be available for everyone else to purchase on October 28, 2022.
The Rise of the Dragon: Preview of the House of the Dragon Art Book
HBO's House of the Dragon is a big hit. Even as the series wraps up its first season, Penguin Random House is releasing The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume 1. This hardcover art book gives fans a deeper look at the characters and mythology fueling the Game of Thrones prequel.
Netflix's The Witcher: Former Producer Claims Some Writers 'Actively Disliked the Books and Games'
Beau DeMayo, a former producer and writer on The Witcher, has claimed that some writers on the Netflix series "actively disliked" Andrzej Sapkowski's books and CD Projekt Red's games. As reported by The Direct, DeMayo recently participated in a Q&A on his Instagram Stories where he discussed his role as...
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-17-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/17/22!. 00:00 - The Eternal Cylinder - Official Launch Trailer. 02:49 - One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend - Official Early Access Trailer. 04:02 - Black Skylands - Official Aerial Combat Trailer. 05:18 - Cuphead - Official Physical Retail Edition Announcement...
House of the Dragon - Season 1 Finale Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale, which aired on HBO on Oct. 23, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. After the hurried efforts of the Green Council last episode to secure the Iron Throne for...
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned - Official Release Date Trailer
The Wild West has gone to Hell, literally, and the world’s best hope of being saved lies in the. gun-slinging hands of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher (Jeffrey Donovan) as he becomes the newest officer. for the Rest In Peace Department (R.I.P.D.) enforcing the afterlife’s laws. If the Old West was...
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Characters Trailer
Join members of the development team as they introduce you to the characters of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Meet the adorable characters and learn more about them ahead of Sackboy: A Big Adventure's PC release on October 27, 2022.
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
Macro Photographer Reveals the Horrifying Details of an Ant's 'Face'
A professional photographer has captured a close-up image of an ant’s face, revealing its horrifying features in super high resolution just in time for Halloween. In his 1944 play ‘No Exit’, the French philosopher Jean-Paul Satre wrote that “hell is other people”. He had clearly never seen an ant up close.
Chicago artist, dad, brings iconic characters to life with 'Juanito Rugs'
Juan Lopez, a Chicago artist and former Chicago Public Schools employee, uses carpet as a canvas to bring iconic characters, pop culture symbols, and other commissioned pieces to life with his business: Juanito Rugs.
English Localisation by <Redacted>
For all of the games – including its own sequels – that have come since, the opening moments of 1998’s Metal Gear Solid still loom large. After years of terrible pre-recorded ‘interactive movies’, here, at last, was a game that understood that having live actors on screen wasn’t the key ingredient in giving something a cinematic edge. Metal Gear Solid, if nothing else, understood how to create mood, even if the camera was panning around low-polygon character models. It aimed to feel like a movie, not look like one.
YouTube is getting two new features and a huge redesign
The YouTube team is always tinkering with the look and feel of the video platform, but a true redesign is starting to roll out today. This Monday, UX director Nate Koechley pulled back the curtain on new features and a number of visual updates coming to YouTube. You’ll see most of these changes no matter which device you’re watching on.
