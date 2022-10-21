Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
Rishi Sunak joins Penny Mordaunt in declaring Tory leadership candidacy – UK politics live
Latest updates: follow all the developments as speculation continues as to whether Boris Johnson has enough backers to get on the ballot
Boris Johnson as the comeback king of the world? I despair
What contempt for their constituents and the wider British public certain Tory MPs must have. These advocates for the return of Boris Johnson apparently think all we deserve as the holder of the highest office in the land – from which he has already had to resign – is a self-serving narcissist who has barely a nodding acquaintance with either the truth or public service. How do these people sleep at night?
Economic data shows UK faltering as Sunak set for No 10 – as it happened
Business surveys raised concerns over a looming UK recession, as the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak was set to become prime minister
Steve Baker urges DUP to 'choke down' and return to Stormont
Steve Baker has urged the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to "choke down the position they have taken" in order to avoid an early Stormont election. The Northern Ireland Office minister said a poll would "waste time and money that could be better spent elsewhere". He joined calls for the DUP...
First-time buyers hit by drop in mortgage deals
First-time house buyers could find it more difficult to get onto the property ladder due to fewer mortgage deals with smaller deposits being on offer. Figures from research body Moneyfacts show there were 137 mortgage offers at 95% loan-to-value on Monday, compared to 347 at the start of 2022. The...
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
90% of schools in England will run out of money next year, heads warn
Exclusive: Heads say they will be in deficit next academic year, even without cuts Jeremy Hunt is planning
Doctor Who: BBC called 'dishonest' over Durdle Door filming request
The BBC has been accused of being "duplicitous and dishonest" over the filming of Jodie Whittaker's final scene as Doctor Who. Millions of viewers watched her regenerate into former Doctor David Tennant on top of Durdle Door on the privately-owned Lulworth Estate. The Dorset estate gave permission for filming to...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
The Contingency Plan review – climate-crisis dramas on a human scale
Updated 13 years after their first showing, Steve Waters’ double bill of plays feels more urgent than before – while their personal dynamics hint at challenges yet to overcome
EU proposes matching UK move to boost 'dark' share trading, documents show
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A curb on "dark" or off-exchange trading of shares in the European Union should be completely removed to compete better with Britain, EU documents seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Hundreds march against closure
Hundreds of people have joined a march in an attempt to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport from closure. Owners Peel have agreed to meet with potential investors but said it will continue its plan to wind down the airport from 31 October. Earlier this month, an offer of public money to...
Austerity could be more difficult this time round, says Lord King
Average earners, rather than the wealthy, will be required to pay significantly higher taxes to finance higher public spending in the UK, the former governor of the Bank of England said on Sunday. Mervyn King said there “isn’t enough money there amongst the rich to get it back” to fund...
