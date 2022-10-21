Read full article on original website
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte calls for money, time and patience - but did VAR let Spurs down?
It was only a few months ago that Antonio Conte was talking about "miracles" and celebrating Champions League qualification. Now the spotlight is on the Tottenham boss for all the wrong reasons. Back-to-back Premier League defeats after a solid start to the season have left third-placed Spurs five points off...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
theScore
Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds
Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
Pep Guardiola apologises for Manchester City fans’ chants at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters from Manchester City supporters during their loss to Liverpool
BBC
Dietrich Mateschitz: Red Bull punishment for breaking F1 rules delayed after co-owner death
Red Bull say their talks with Formula 1's governing body over breaching the budget cap are on hold following the death of co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz. The FIA announced on 10 October that Red Bull committed a "minor breach" of the $145m (£114m) spending limit in 2021. It has offered...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
SB Nation
Everton v Crystal Palace - Match Preview | Can the Toffees stop the rot?
Everton will look to avoid a fourth successive defeat when they take on Crystal Palace at Goodison on Saturday. The early optimism gained from a six-game unbeaten run has begun to fade as the Toffees start to slide down the table. No-one is panicking yet and the fans are still...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
BBC
Transfer news: Ten Hag prepared to let Ronaldo leave in January
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to let forward Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in January. (Mirror), external. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. (Mail), external. Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar says he told Arsenal the Dutch club would not be...
BBC
Ian Baraclough: Why in-house appointment never got to grips with tough NI assignment
So, the internal one is no longer the current one. After 28 months and 28 games - seven wins, seven draws and 14 defeats - Ian Baraclough's time as Northern Ireland manager is over. Stepping up from the Under 21s, it was a job he just never seemed to get on top of.
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Premier League – as it happened
Goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almirón handed Spurs their second defeat in five days – they stay third – and took Newcastle into fourth place
Report: Could Chelsea Move For Wilfried Zaha Next Summer?
Wilfried Zaha is a free agent next summer, which is something that could interest Chelsea.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
FOX Sports
Osimhen scores late, Napoli beats Roma for 11th straight win
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s physical Roma squad came closer than most teams have to keeping high-scoring Napoli out of the net. In the end, though, Napoli’s vast array of talented forwards again proved too much to handle. Victor Osimhen scored 10 minutes from time and...
FOX Sports
Juventus beats Empoli 4-0 ahead of crucial European match
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus could be back on track after a dismal few weeks for the Bianconeri. Adrien Rabiot scored twice late on to add to goals from Weston McKennie and Moise Kean as they beat Empoli 4-0 on Friday for their second straight victory. Juventus was still...
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Predicted Lineup, Nunez & Thiago To Be Rested?
Our predicted lineup for Liverpool's Premier League visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
