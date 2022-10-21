ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
theScore

Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds

Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
SB Nation

Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women

Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
SB Nation

Everton v Crystal Palace - Match Preview | Can the Toffees stop the rot?

Everton will look to avoid a fourth successive defeat when they take on Crystal Palace at Goodison on Saturday. The early optimism gained from a six-game unbeaten run has begun to fade as the Toffees start to slide down the table. No-one is panicking yet and the fans are still...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Ten Hag prepared to let Ronaldo leave in January

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to let forward Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in January. (Mirror), external. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. (Mail), external. Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar says he told Arsenal the Dutch club would not be...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis

Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
FOX Sports

Osimhen scores late, Napoli beats Roma for 11th straight win

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s physical Roma squad came closer than most teams have to keeping high-scoring Napoli out of the net. In the end, though, Napoli’s vast array of talented forwards again proved too much to handle. Victor Osimhen scored 10 minutes from time and...
FOX Sports

Juventus beats Empoli 4-0 ahead of crucial European match

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus could be back on track after a dismal few weeks for the Bianconeri. Adrien Rabiot scored twice late on to add to goals from Weston McKennie and Moise Kean as they beat Empoli 4-0 on Friday for their second straight victory. Juventus was still...

