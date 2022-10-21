ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch The Peripheral on TV in the UK

By Louise Whitbread
 3 days ago

From the creators of Westworld , a new sci-fi TV show titled The Peripheral has debuted.

The eight-part series tells the tale of Flynne Fisher (played by Chloë Grace Moretz), as she navigates time travel, robots, avatars, secret missions and the apocalypse.

Produced by Amazon, the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 21 October, with the first two episodes available to watch now for Prime subscribers.

Based on the novel by William Gibson, the story follows Fisher, who works in cyberspace security for online gamers, while supporting her veteran brother Burton (played by Jack Reynor) and her sick mother, Ella (played by Melinda Page Hamilton).

Fisher gets caught up in a murder conspiracy, as the show darts back and forth between her life set in the 2030s and a future world in the year 2099, all while Fisher has a multimillion-dollar bounty on her head.

Fisher is also joined by new friend Wilf Netherton (played by Gary Carr), as she’s transported to 2099 in a body she uses “peripheral” force to control.

The ensemble cast also sees T’Nia Miller take on the role of Cherise Nuland, a malevolent antagonist who emerges early on as Fisher’s nemesis.

How to watch The Peripheral in the UK

If you’re keen to catch up on the first two episodes, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to watch The Peripheral . For the unitiated, a monthly subscription will cost you £8.99 or you can pay an annual fee of £95.

The remaining six episodes of The Peripheral will air weekly between 4 November and 9 December.

