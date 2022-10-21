Read full article on original website
There’s a Solid Chance Bryce Harper’s Clutch Two-Run NLCS Blast Was with a Bat Made in King of Prussia
Is that a King-of-Prussia made bat in Harper's hands for the NLSC game-winning homer? Most likely yes. Given sports figures’ highly superstitious natures, there’s an excellent chance that the bat Bryce Harper used in his bottom-of-the-eighth game winning Oct. 23 home run — the one sending the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009 — was made in King of Prussia.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia
Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
MLB World Furious With Bob Melvin's Decision Sunday
With the Padres leading the Phillies by one run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the NLCS, San Diego's manager sat on his hands. Melvin opted to let his right-handed relief pitcher, Robert Suarez, face left-handed hitter Bryce Harper. The former NL MVP smacked a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Phillies the lead.
World Series to feature Phillies, postseason’s biggest surprise, vs. high-flying Astros
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town. Dusty Baker trying for a most elusive win. Justin Verlander, too. A fired-up Harper and All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, stepping onto baseball’s biggest platform for the first time. Yo! The Philadelphia...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Dances With Phillie Phanatic, Chugs Beer at NLCS
WATCH: Kelce dances with Phanatic, pounds a beer at NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What's a local legend to do when his undefeated football team is on a bye?. Dance with the big green goof of a baseball mascot during a magical playoff run, of course. Eagles center...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy
Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
Phillies' owner Middleton: "Maybe I underpaid" Bryce Harper
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In 2019, Bryce Harper signed a 13 year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. Most wouldn't consider that an underpay. But if you ask Phillies owner John Middleton, he thinks otherwise. Following the Phillies' 4-3 victory over the Padres to earn a sport in the World Series for the first time in 13 years, Middleton said he might've short changed Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton told CBS Philadelphia's Don Bell during live postgame coverage. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Whether Middleton overpaid Harper or not, there's no doubt...
Dodgers’ stance on Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner doesn’t bode well for 2023 status
The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided having far too many offseason questions to answer when they extended a number of players — Max Muncy, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson and Austin Barnes — during the 2022 season. But they couldn’t bury all of the speculation/controversy. What’s going to happen with...
theScore
Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'
Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
Did a Wawa hoagie promotion boost Kyle Schwarber's production in NLCS? Check the stats
Is it possible that a convenience store promotion helped break Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber out of a postseason slump? The numbers seem to suggest that's exactly what happened. Prior...
Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Phillies fans gear up to celebrate National League Championship
Philadelphia Phillies fans are in high gear - and National League Championship gear, too!
How to get Philadelphia Phillies gear online: Bryce Harper jersey, hats, hoodies, t-shirts and more
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to their first World Series since 2009. The 87-win Phillies clinched their first National League pennant since 2009 with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS. Right fielder Bryce Harper and the Phillies are set to...
Show us your #RedOctober Phillies pride!
The Phillies are going to the World Series! Send us a photo of your team spirit and it could be on Action News!
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5
The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth. Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game. The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park. Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here. ...
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres-Phillies, Astros-Yankees
The MLB playoffs continue Sunday with Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1, followed by Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET). Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Padres...
Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends. This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment.
