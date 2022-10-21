What North Korea Can Offer Putin as Russia Explores 'Arrangements'

Russia and North Korea are purportedly exploring some kind of weapons arrangement, according to the U.S. State Department.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday that due to Russia's desperation, which has included mobilization and the imposition of martial law, it has turned to nations like North Korea and Iran for assistance.

"Some of this is a reflection of the export controls, of the sanctions, of the economic measures that we've imposed on Russia," Price said. "The fact is that they don't have the ability to organically produce, to import, the key inputs that they need, and so they're turning to Iran. They're exploring arrangements with North Korea."

Reports in early September said that the Russian Ministry of Defense was in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) greets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting on April 25, 2019, in Vladivostok, Russia. The U.S. government believes the two countries are working together for arms exchanges that would help Russia against Ukraine. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

An anonymous U.S. official told the Associated Press that Russia's reliance on North Korea demonstrates that "the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions."

John Parachini, senior international and defense researcher at the RAND Corporation, told Newsweek that Price's remarks are another case in which the U.S. is releasing intelligence to try to thwart what Russia is doing while being more transparent.

"What [Russia] will do with North Korea is not clear, although there's a lot of suggestions that it would be artillery and short-range missiles," Parachini said. "I think it's hard to know, but what the Russians need is short-range missiles and artillery. It's kind of an embrace of the isolated countries, like who could Russia turn to?"

That is due to China and Indian not wanting to get more involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he added. And since Russia's production lines seem limited, North Korea could potentially provide weaponry in exchange for food, fuel or something else.

Aside from a stockpile of ammunitions, North Korea could provide Russia with the "single biggest source of compatible legacy artillery ammunition outside of Russia, including domestic production facilities to further supplies," Joseph Dempsey, research associate for defense and military analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Defense News.

Lee Illwoo, an expert with the Korea Defense Network in South Korea, told Defense News that North and South Korea each keeps tens of millions of artillery shells.

He said North Korea could potentially sell older shells that it wants to replace with newer ones, either for multiple rocket launch systems or sophisticated missiles in its front-line Army bases.

The most likely weapons provided to Russia could include 107mm Katyusha rockets, 122mm rocket launchers, 155mm or 122mm artillery shells, or small-arms ammunition for machine guns or automatic rifles, Bruce Bechtol, a professor at Angelo State University in Texas who has conducted research on North Korea's arms sales, told Reuters.

"Everything North Korea makes is basically a copy of old Soviet systems," Bechtol said.

Frank Aum, a senior expert on Northeast Asia at the U.S. Institute of Peace, told Newsweek that if such arrangements are happening, it might make sense for North Korea.

"The Kim regime is cash-strapped due to years of multilateral sanctions and its self-imposed COVID lockdown and has looked for various ways, including illicit channels such as cybertheft and ship-to-ship transfers, to gain hard currency and assistance," Aum said.

"So this type of arms deal allows North Korea to help one of its strongest allies while gaining sorely needed financial and material benefits and also greater support at the U.N. Security Council against additional sanctions since Russia has veto power."

Russia vetoed a U.S. proposal for sanctions against North Korea earlier this year, he added.

Ken Gause, director of the Adversary Analytics Program at the Center for Naval Analyses and an expert on North Korea, told Newsweek that the State Department's statements have merit but that North Korean weapons likely wouldn't make much of a difference in terms of the conflict with Ukraine.

It would probably result in Russia receiving "low-tech equipment" or small conventional arms, he said.

"In terms of it making a big difference or it being high-tech or missiles, I doubt it....North Koreans are always looking for a way to get paid, and Russians are...basically dragging the bottom of the barrel," Gause said.

Countries like North Korea, China and Iran are all "sitting on the periphery" compared to the Western order, Gause said, and shared agreements among them could push back against the U.S. and its allies.

"I can easily see them working a variety of different deals to provide Russia with what they might need," he said, adding it's not a surprise that Russia has reached out to countries with mutual interests. "But there will always be a price asked, especially by the North Koreans."

Jenny Town, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center and the director of Stimson's 38 North Program that analyzes North Korea, told Newsweek that it remains unclear what types of discussions are going on between the Russians and North Koreans about military acquisitions or broader assistance.

"There has certainly been high-level signaling between the two countries—statements from both Putin and Kim—that open the door for cooperation at various levels," Town said. "Putin has more than once thanked Kim Jong Un for North Korea's loyalty and support, and there's little doubt that Pyongyang is willing to provide assistance in whatever forms it can, for a price, of course."

In July, North Korea recognized the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic—one of four annexed territories that have since been viewed by Russia officially as its own, after voter referendums many called dubious.

In September, Russia and North Korea denied any arms exchanges.

An unnamed official at North Korea's defense ministry accused the U.S. and other "hostile forces" of spreading rumors to "pursue its base political and military aims," the BBC reported.

"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," the official said.

Iran is reportedly helping to train Russian military forces to use a new type of drone deadlier than the Iranian-made Shahed-136.

The Iranian government has denied supplying Russia with drones to use against Ukrainian forces—a claim refuted by Ukrainian officials and the White House.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday that Iran has sent a "relatively small number" of personnel to Crimea to be "directly engaged on the ground," the Associated Press reported.

That includes aiding in drone operations and attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Price also confirmed Kirby's assessment during his Thursday press briefing, saying Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that were part of recent strikes against Kyiv.

"We assess that Iranian personnel, Iranian military personnel, were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations," Price said. "Russia has received dozens of these UAVs so far and will likely continue to receive additional shipments in the future."

"I think the North Korea will be more cautious than the Iranians," Parachini said, adding that Iran originally denied a partnership with Russia and then changed its tone "to kind of normalize" relations.

"It will be interesting to see if North Korea does the same thing," he said.

Newsweek reached out to the Russia Ministry of Defense for comment.

Update 10/21/22, 1:05 p.m. ET: This story was updated with comment from Ken Gause, director of the Adversary Analytics Program at the Center for Naval Analyses, and Jenny Town, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center.