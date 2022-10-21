'Traitor': Chaos outside court as Steve Bannon sentenced to jail for defying Jan 6 subpoena

Chaotic scenes erupted outside a federal courthouse as Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500.

The former advisor to Donald Trump received his sentencing on Friday (21 October) after he was found guilty of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.

This footage shows crowds chanting “traitor” and “lock him up” as Mr Bannon left court.

It had been recommended by the Department of Justice that the far-right political strategist should be handed a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine.

