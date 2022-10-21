Thomas Rhett Gets In The 'Festive Spirit' With New Christmas EP

Photo: Getty Images

It might as well be Christmas morning on Friday (October 21), as Thomas Rhett debuts a four-track EP covering a few beloved holiday classics.

Rhett couldn’t help but notice that he released his festive new project, Merry Christmas, Y’all , on the same day that Swifties are eagerly listening to award-winning artist Taylor Swift ’s 10th studio album, Midnights . Rhett joked that the move was “on purpose,” because his Christmas collection “might be a little bit better” than Swift’s project (don’t worry, Swifties… Rhett smiled and laughed as he immediately assured that he’s “totally kidding” about that). He said in a video on his Instagram story:

“We just dropped four Christmas songs this morning, and I realize that it’s October, but in this house it’s just never too early. I also realize that we dropped it on the same day that Taylor Swift just released Midnights . We did that on purpose because we thought, ‘man, this Christmas EP might be a little bit better than Taylor Swift,’ you know? I’m totally kidding! Anyway, y’all go check out our Christmas EP called Merry Christmas, Y’all . Let me know what you think.”

Rhett’s Christmas EP features “Winter Wonderland,” “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” Rhett said “it’s never too early to get in the festive spirit.” See his announcement here :