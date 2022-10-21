ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Thomas Rhett Gets In The 'Festive Spirit' With New Christmas EP

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Epqb_0ihqjmCX00
Photo: Getty Images

It might as well be Christmas morning on Friday (October 21), as Thomas Rhett debuts a four-track EP covering a few beloved holiday classics.

Rhett couldn’t help but notice that he released his festive new project, Merry Christmas, Y’all , on the same day that Swifties are eagerly listening to award-winning artist Taylor Swift ’s 10th studio album, Midnights . Rhett joked that the move was “on purpose,” because his Christmas collection “might be a little bit better” than Swift’s project (don’t worry, Swifties… Rhett smiled and laughed as he immediately assured that he’s “totally kidding” about that). He said in a video on his Instagram story:

“We just dropped four Christmas songs this morning, and I realize that it’s October, but in this house it’s just never too early. I also realize that we dropped it on the same day that Taylor Swift just released Midnights . We did that on purpose because we thought, ‘man, this Christmas EP might be a little bit better than Taylor Swift,’ you know? I’m totally kidding! Anyway, y’all go check out our Christmas EP called Merry Christmas, Y’all . Let me know what you think.”

Rhett’s Christmas EP features “Winter Wonderland,” “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” Rhett said “it’s never too early to get in the festive spirit.” See his announcement here :

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer

Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
Vogue

Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Outsider.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Engagement to Firerose Reportedly Impacting Relationship With Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years, Tish, filed for divorce in April. Rumors that things became tense between he and their daughter, Miley, have since swirled. This week, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer confirmed that he is now engaged to Firerose, a woman that he has been working on a television or film project with for some time. And that sparks more rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley “don’t have a relationship.”
TheDailyBeast

Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract

Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
HollywoodLife

Behati Prinsloo Shows Growing Baby Bump In T-Shirt & Cargo Pants As She Stands By Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo looked cool and calm as she stepped out for a smoothie in the wake of her husband Adam Levine’s recent flirting scandal. The very pregnant supermodel showed off her growing baby bump as she rocked a tiny white tee and cargo pants for her excursion in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Oct. 20. Adding a set of designer shades and chic footwear to the casual ensemble, Behati kept a solemn face in the face of adversity.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Enjoys ‘Much Needed’ Mini Honeymoon With Joshua Hall Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama

Vacation mode activated! Christina Hall (née Haack) jetted off to Mexico with husband Joshua Hall amid her ongoing child custody drama with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “Much needed trip: relax and reset,” Christina, 39, captioned an Instagram video from the trip earlier this week. “Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine.” The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Praises Joe Alwyn For Handling Scrutiny ‘Beautifully’ As She Sings About Him On ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, opens with an up-beat, pop music bop called “Lavender Haze.” Even before the album came out, fans knew this song would be about Joe Alwyn based on Taylor’s description of the track. Now that the lyrics are here, though, it’s even more evident that Joe inspired the love song. “Lavender Haze” has callbacks to references that Taylor made about Joe on her 2017 album, Reputation, as she gushes over how he loved her even when she was in the darkest time of her life.
Vibe

Mariah Carey To Spread Holiday Cheer With Christmas Concerts

The Queen of Christmas will be stepping down from her throne and giving her loyal fans a festive affair. Mariah Carey has announced her upcoming limited holiday performances, billed as “Merry Christmas To All!,” set for this fall. The 52-year-old vocalist revealed the two dates for her shows will be at two locations. Presented by Live Nation, the performances will be Carey’s only holiday showings this year. On Dec. 11, the acclaimed singer will take over the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. On Dec. 13, the showcase invades Madison Square Garden in New York City.More from VIBE.comPatti LaBelle Reveals Mariah Carey, Ledisi,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GMA

Watch Taylor Swift's new 'Anti-Hero' music video off her new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift has released the music video for "Anti-Hero," a single off her 10th studio album, "Midnights." The "Anti-Hero" video premiered Friday at 8 a.m. ET, hours after the release of Swift's new album at midnight. The music video, which was written and directed by Swift, shows her "nightmare scenarios...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

182K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy