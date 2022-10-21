ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Think This Taylor Swift 3AM Track Brutally Calls Out John Mayer

 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

As you've probably heard, Taylor Swift surprised fans with another seven completely new songs in addition to her highly-anticipated album Midnights . At 3:00 A.M. on Friday, October 21st, Swift announced the new songs would be included in a deluxe version of her tenth studio album aptly titled Midnights (3am Edition) .

One of those seven new tracks is called "Would've, Could've, Should've" and fans are convinced that it's about John Mayer . The crooner and Swift dated from 2009 to 2010. On the bonus track, Swift expresses regret about dating older men when she was a young adult.

Swift sings :

"At 19, and the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts/ Memories feel like weapons/ And now that I know, I wish you left me wondering... If you never touched me, I would’ve gone along with the righteous/ If I never blushed, then they could’ve never whispered about this/ And if you never saved me from boredom, I could’ve gone on as I was/ But lord you made me feel important, and then you tried to erase us."

When Swift and Mayor dated all those years ago, he was 32 and she was 19, which is why fans are absolutely sure the song is about him. This isn't the first time Swift has written a song about her relationship with him. The tracks "Speak Now" and "Dear John " are widely assumed to be about Mayer.

