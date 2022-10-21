ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAY-Z Reportedly Wants To Sell His Stake In D'Ussé Amid New Legal Battle

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

After a decade of shouting out D'Ussé in his music, JAY-Z wants nothing to do with the cognac brand amid a new legal battle with its co-owners Bacardi.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, October 20, Hov plans to sell his 50% stake in D'Ussé to Bacardi. As a part of their agreement, JAY-Z earned his right to a buyout last year. The spirits company based in Puerto Rico has to "negotiate in good faith" for a decent price to pay the Roc Nation founder, however, JAY-Z and his team are under the impression that the company isn't playing fair.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported on Hov's lawsuit against Bacardi to obtain a complete overview of their cognac brand's finances. The legal docs demands the location of each warehouse storing D'Usse barrels, bottles and accessories. They also want copies of all books and records including every piece of information about Bacardi's entire physical inventory and its inventory process.

The billionaire rapper alleges Bacardi is doing everything they can to "stall and stonewall" their attempts to get information about D'Ussé's worth. The company reportedly hasn't made any progress with his legal team's requests in the past year, which makes Hov believe that they plan to lowball him on the sale. There are potential values listed in the documents, but they're redacted since neither side seem to agree with the numbers. The Grammy award-winning rapper thinks Bacardi's numbers are "well below" its actual value.

JAY-Z is hoping a judge will make Bacardi fork over all the information about D'Usse so that a proper number can be determined.

