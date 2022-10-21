Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic travel to Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks following an opening night loss to the Detroit Pistons.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-1) will play the backend of a two-game road trip to begin their 2022 campaign Thursday, facing off against the Atlanta Hawks (1-0).

The Magic look to bounce back following a Wednesday night loss 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Despite the road loss, Paolo Banchero dropped 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, becoming the first rookie since LeBron James to have a 25-5-5 stat line in their debut.

There is some animosity between Banchero and newly acquired Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, with the two exchanging some words during a Pro-Am match-up over the offseason.

Can the Magic pick up its first win of the season? We will need to wait until tonight to find out.

Here are three things to keep an eye for in the Magic's road game tonight ...

Will Cole Anthony Play?

Cole Anthony, the third-year guard was ruled out just minutes before Wednesday's game against the Pistons with an illness, but looks to be back in the lineup tonight.

With Anthony on the bench, Caleb Houstan and R.J. Hampton saw noticeable playing in the season.

Houstan, the Magic's second-round pick in this year's draft saw 22 minutes Wednesday night, but is still searching for his first NBA point, missing all three field goal attempts.

While Hampton played 11 minutes against Detroit, posting five points, four rebounds and two assists. If Anthony is ready to go tonight, Hampton and Houstan will certainly see a reduction in playing time in the backcourt.

The former Tar Heel looks to add on to a sophomore campaign where he improved in nearly every major offensive statistical category, putting up 16.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds over 65 games.

But with the addition of Banchero, the third-year guard will likely will not need to take the offensive workload as he did a year ago.

Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers

The fifth-worst team in turning the ball over season, Orlando committed 18 turnovers on Wednesday night.

Despite an efficient night from the field, the Magic's starters had a tough time taking care of the basketball, with Terrence Ross being the only starter to commit less than three turnovers.

Orlando is a young team, and it's early in the season, so turnovers are to be expected. But with the league's implementation of no "take fouls," fast break points are looking to increase this season and the speedy Hawks are expected to be one of the best teams in transition.

Limiting turnovers and forcing the Hawks to play in the half court is an easy way to tip the scales in the Magic's favor.

Limiting Trae Young and Atlanta Starters

The combination of Murray, Young, John Collins and De'Andre Hunter combined for 89 of Atlanta's 117 points in their opening-night victory over the Houston Rockets.

By trading for Murray this summer, Atlanta has one of the most unique backcourts in the league, and one of few to boast a pair of All-Stars.

It gives Atlanta another dimension on the offensive end and another player for Orlando to worry about on the defensive end.

Given Orlando's defense in the frontcourt, tonight's matchup favors them against Collins, Hunter and center Clint Capela. But if the team cannot contain Young from the three-point line and Murray's playmaking abilities, the Magic could find themselves in an 0-2 hole.

