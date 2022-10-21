ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dan Campbell Excited for Penei Sewell Matchup against Micah Parsons

By Christian Booher
 5 days ago

The Detroit Lions' top offensive lineman will have a strong test against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

When the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, two of the top young players in the league will square off.

Detroit boasts second-year right tackle Penei Sewell , while Dallas will counter with second-year linebacker Micah Parsons. Both were top-15 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and rank among the best in the league at their respective positions .

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday that he’s looking forward to seeing the two players battle it out, though they may not be lined up directly against each other on every snap.

“I’m looking forward to that matchup,” Campbell said. “We know how gifted Parsons is over there, but Sewell’s having a good season right now and he’s had two really good days of practice. He’s been locked in and ready to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7OeX_0ihqjguB00

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The head coach was complimentary of his young right tackle, stating that Sewell’s work ethic sets him apart.

“Certainly (Sewell) has been very steady for us, and steady at a high level,” Campbell said. “That’s the thing, you can say steady, but he’s been playing at a very high level and steady doing that so I appreciate Sewell, just the way he works. You talk about his talent, but the ones that separate the good ones from the great ones are guys that work. They work, and Sewell works, he works at it. He works his craft, he’ll stay after practice, he does those things. Any time you’re a guy like that, the sky’s the limit.”

On Wednesday, Campbell praised Parsons for his versatility and abilities coming off the edge of Dallas’ defensive line.

“There’s all these things. It’s just honing in on what he does best, and I think Dallas has done -- (Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn and them have done a great job with how they’ve used him,” Campbell remarked Wednesday. “There again, he’s a rare talent. He’s got rare ability, and he’s dynamic now off the edge. He can do multiple things, but you put him on the perimeter and let him go, that’s where he really, really excels.”

Jacobs, Paschal set for debuts

Help is on the way for the Lions, which have dealt with several injuries to key players through the early part of the season.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs and defensive lineman Josh Paschal could make their 2022 debuts in Week 7, Campbell said Friday. Jacobs is coming off an ACL injury suffered in Week 14 of the 2021 season, while Paschal had been recovering from hernia surgery in the offseason.

“They’ve been working, and I feel like every day, they’ve gotten a little bit better,” Campbell said. “So we’ll see, see where they’re at tomorrow.”

It would be Paschal’s NFL debut, as he was the Lions’ second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said the team is anticipating him getting back into action along with John Cominsky, who has been out since Week 2.

“Cominsky will be back,” Glenn said Thursday. “Paschal will be ready.”

Rebuilding process

The Lions’ 1-4 start has sparked plenty of criticism. Campbell and the rest of his staff have been dealing with the heat, though the team is still in a rebuild.

While the head coach is frustrated with the results, he has developed a process for the Lions and their hopes to become contenders. When asked if the team’s offseason buzz generated unfair expectations, he said the team understands its process but believes it is better than its record.

“None of that is in my control,” Campbell said. “I knew where we were at last year, I know where we’re at this year and I know where we’re gonna be. And, I know this, we should have more wins than we have right now. I do believe that and so we, everything’s about finding a way to win this first one. We’ve gotta get this Dallas game, and then we work from there.”

Notes

1.) Fullback Jason Cabinda was named the Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP for his work in Detroit-area schools. Campbell, speaking about the fullback, said he told the player he’s the type of player who can change the world.

“He’s the type of guy that can change the world, man,” Campbell said. “He’s all heart, he puts his time, his focus, his money where his mouth is. He’s very dependable, and he’s somebody (who) betters (others) and gives them a better road, he’ll do that, man. He doesn’t do it for recognition. He does it because he truly cares.”

