CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
Granite Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded eight Awards of Excellence from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) in 2022. NSSGA is the leading association for aggregate producers, equipment manufacturers, and service providers who support the industry. Its members produce more than 90% of the crushed stone and 70% of the sand and gravel used in the United States each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005887/en/ Granite’s Handley Ranch Quarry in Gonzales, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
