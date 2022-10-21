Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Watch the Ocean Rise 50 Feet in This National Park Near Maine
Gazing out at the jagged, red-rock coastline and sea stacks of the Bay of Fundy, it’s hard not to wonder if you’ve stumbled onto an alien landscape or at least a portion of The Martian set, if Matt Damon had decorated the Hab’s backyard with Christmas trees. While you’re unlikely to find a forlorn astronaut roaming the shores, what you will discover, if you accept this mission, is a place teeming with the raw power of nature.
Well I'll be damned! Adorable rescued beaver follows his natural instincts and blocks up a doorway with sticks at his rehab center in Massachusetts
They say practice makes perfect and one eager beaver took this to heart as he was filmed building a dam at the doorway of his room at a rehab center in Massachusetts. Video shows the baby beaver, called Nibi, happily bounding back and forth collecting his sticks to create the dam and block the doorway.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Outdoors Angle: Fall Crappie Transition
The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. Finally, after several weeks of very slow fishing, the Fall crappie bite is happening! Now the fish have started their Fall transition to shoreline breaks that still hold healthy, green weeds. The trick now is to get your bait in the proper position. Instead of the traditional edges and weed bottoms, these fish are now on the very top of the weeds. I have been throwing a very small hair jig in the 1/8th .oz size and by keeping my rod at the 12 O'Clock position, the jig stays above the weeds. Another tactic that has been working is using a slip bobber and small jig adorned with a piece of plastic. This bobber rig keeps your bait above the weeds and works very well when set about 3 to 4 feet above the weeds. I have been running into walleyes with this setup as well. Most gamefish are now relating to shoreline weeds and will remain in this pattern until ice up.
Oak trees provide a whitetail buffet, and a hunting hotspot
Hunters should have no trouble finding preferred mast sites by reading sign. Then work stand-placement-hunting tactics around this forensic evidence on the ground. In early fall, when archery season starts, whitetail bucks undergo noticeable dramatic physical, hormonal and behavioral changes. These changes are obvious as bucks shed velvet, revealing white...
Narcity
An Ontario Hiking Trail Leads To A Floating Lookout & You'll Be Surrounded By Fall Colours
You'll feel like you're walking on water at this magical hiking trail in Ontario and it's a picturesque spot to catch the fall colours. Westminister Ponds Conservation Area, also known as Pond Mills, is a massive wilderness area featuring 11 kilometres of hiking trails with three parking lot access points to start your hike.
Alaskan Snow Crab Fishing Season Canceled: New Details Emerge
Following the news that Alaska has canceled king and snow crab season due to population concerns, scientists are now weighing on what they think the key issue is. While speaking to CNN, Benjamin Daly, a researcher with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, discussed the situation. “Snow crab is by far the most abundant of all the Bering Sea crab species that is caught commercially. So the shock and awe of many billions missing from the population is worth noting – and that includes all the females and babies.”
vinlove.net
Running along the river to pick up the “golden fortune” after the flood
After the historic flash flood in Ky Son district, Nghe An recently, people living along the Nam Mo river stopped a lot of driftwood from upstream. “Sailor” also brings a little “lucky flood” to compensate for damage. The flash flood that occurred on October 2 in...
