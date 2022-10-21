The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. Finally, after several weeks of very slow fishing, the Fall crappie bite is happening! Now the fish have started their Fall transition to shoreline breaks that still hold healthy, green weeds. The trick now is to get your bait in the proper position. Instead of the traditional edges and weed bottoms, these fish are now on the very top of the weeds. I have been throwing a very small hair jig in the 1/8th .oz size and by keeping my rod at the 12 O'Clock position, the jig stays above the weeds. Another tactic that has been working is using a slip bobber and small jig adorned with a piece of plastic. This bobber rig keeps your bait above the weeds and works very well when set about 3 to 4 feet above the weeds. I have been running into walleyes with this setup as well. Most gamefish are now relating to shoreline weeds and will remain in this pattern until ice up.

7 DAYS AGO