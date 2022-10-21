Read full article on original website
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Endangered Missing Person Alert
CALDWELL, Idaho — Endangered missing person alert:. Idaho State Police advise that Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka, a 75 year old - Asian Male - 5'1" - 150 lbs - Black Hair - Brown Eyes is missing. Last seen driving a vehicle: Black - 2015 - Jeep - Patriot, Driving...
Alligator recovered in New Plymouth by Idaho Fish and Game
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that on the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, Fish and Game took possession of an alligator that was found by a New Plymouth resident the previous night. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility. At...
Chuck E. Cheese in Boise to Reopen on Wednesday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The family entertainment and dining venue will be unveiling the newly renovated location on Wednesday, Oct. 26. From 5 to 7 p.m., Chuck E. will welcome the Boise community for a grand opening event showcasing a reimagined building. Signature enhancements include more games, anew interactive...
Three suspects arrested after Boise homicide investigation
Boise Police responded to a local hospital late Wednesday night after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation, leading them to a location on the 7000 block of W. Emerald Street. BPD's Special Operations Unit also responded.
