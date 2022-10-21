ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Mule Deer Pulls Off Slick Escape From Coyotes by Hiding in Herd of Bison

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tMlM_0ihqgrlF00

Animal instinct is an amazing thing. It’s not uncommon to hear of or witness some fast-thinking moves in the wild animal kingdom. And, one recent video exemplifies this perfectly as the clip shares a uniquely creative tactic applied by a mule deer escaping a hungry coyote in the most unusual way.

When Katie LaSalle-Lowery stopped her Jeep while driving through Yellowstone National Park recently, she had no idea the sight she was about to witness. The wildlife photographer had noticed a herd of bison traveling in the hills and she was hoping to catch a wild stampede. However, what she got was even more impressive.

As the video unfolds, we see the herd of bison as they advance across the hilly field. However, soon we notice someone else in the mix … a mule deer doe running and jumping among the bison. Then, we see what prompted this mule deer to run into the mass of humongous mammals. A coyote comes running into the clearing, chasing the deer. However, this predator comes to a very quick halt as soon as it sees the crowd with which the mule deer is hanging out now.

Mule Deer Employs ‘Very Interesting Survival Tactic’ Hiding Among Herd of Bison

According to LaSalle-Lowery, she was inspired to drive through this area in the popular national park after the area reopened just a few days ago following devastating flooding that hit the area this summer.

“The floods in June reduced access dramatically,” LaSalle Lowery notes.

“The Northeast Entrance Road going through the Lamar Valley opened for the first time on Saturday,” the nature photographer relates. “So I made a trip to the park and a return to the Lamar and see the changes to the riverbed and roads.”

According to the woman, she had driven up Slough Creek around the area’s campgrounds and trailheads when she spotted the herd of bison that was on the move, “occasionally stampeding.”

LaSalle-Lowery recalls how a “few people nearby remarked upon the mule deer.” And, she says, she originally thought it was a wolf chasing the fleeing animal. However, the photographer notes it soon became apparent that the animal wasn’t a wolf, but a hungry coyote.

“I thought it was a very interesting survival tactic,” she says of the wild footage. “For a mule deer to run into the herd of bison, which obviously stopped a single coyote in its tracks.”

LaSalle-Lowery adds that the coyote stayed far away from the bison, despite being stuck in the area as the bison moved through. A situation that “could have ended badly” for the coyote LaSalle-Lowery notes. However, the animal “kept his head down and didn’t put himself in harm’s way,” she says. “Circumstances can change very quickly when bison are on the move.”

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park

Talk about quick thinking. Coyotes can be some of the most dangerous creatures in all of the wild, especially if they have a partner. Not known to hunt in packs like wolves, coyotes generally keep it much smaller, like their immediate family. Most of the time they hunt solo, but can work together, making it much more difficult for their prey to escape. A mule deer found itself being chased down by one of these coyotes in Yellowstone National Park. […] The post Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years

Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clueless Tourists Watch as Bison Climbs Onto Boardwalk Feet Away From Them

A group of Yellowstone National Park tourists seemed to be absolutely clueless as a large bison climbed onto a boardwalk just feet away from them. Storyful News & Weather published the video, which showed tourists just on the Yellowstone National Park board way just not noticing the large bison walking up. They then walk around the animal as though they weren’t necessarily aware of what it is capable of. Claire McCauley, who originally recorded the video, was heard just expressing her shock over the boardwalk tourist’s reactions. “No one got hurt, thankfully. The parks make it very clear to keep a safe distance between the animals and yourself.”
The Moose 95.1 FM

Quick Thinking Helps Man Survive Grizzly Attack in Montana

A 51-year-old hunter from Washington was attacked by a grizzly bear near a small town in northwest Montana on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the hunter sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County.
CHOTEAU, MT
Outsider.com

Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot

In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle

In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Son-in-Law Reveals Some of Her Heartbreaking Last Words

Loretta Lynn was an icon. Her passing earlier this week hit the country music world like a cosmic gut punch. Part of the reason that it stung so much is that it was so unexpected. As far as the world at large knew, Loretta was just as hale and hearty as ever. Not long ago, she celebrated her 90th birthday and still seemed to be going strong.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Latest Casting Brings in a New Love Interest

By the sound of it, Rip has his work cut out for him in Yellowstone Season 5, but not in the way you might expect. A whole lot changed for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in Yellowstone Season 4. For one, he’s finally married to his lifelong sweetheart, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Yet this pales in comparison to everything else Season 4 threw onto his plate. Rip is now living in the main Dutton lodge with his boss, John (Kevin Costner). And then there’s the whole Beth bringing home an orphan thing.
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

575K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy