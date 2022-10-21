ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, all companies are operating at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Section of High Street in Monson closed due to serious accident

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
MONSON, MA
WTNH

Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
GROTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard

There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

