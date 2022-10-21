Read full article on original website
Construction on Railroad Avenue in Wilbraham begins Monday
There will be construction on Boston road taking place during the week of October 24 to November 11.
Chicopee officials seeking traffic solutions to make Litwin School neighborhood safer so children can walk to school
CHICOPEE – Jennifer Santerre said her son is just a kindergartener now, but in a few years she hopes he will be able to ride his bike to the nearby Sgt. Robert Litwin School. But right now it is too dangerous for children in the neighborhood to walk the...
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, all companies are operating at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
NY State police searching in lake for Frederick Mayock of Springfield
New York State officials are searching for a missing Springfield man after he went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area Saturday, according to a press release by New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, 47, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said....
Springfield police to assist with downtown traffic during events
Following a large amount of traffic at the opening night of the Springfield Falcons hockey season last weekend, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced a new initiative to have officers in downtown to help flow traffic.
Section of High Street in Monson closed due to serious accident
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 101 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,008-square-foot home on Talbot Road in Springfield that sold for $282,000.
Amazing Drone Video Shows Off Old Railroad Station in Massachusetts by Flying Right Through the Front Doors
Union Station in Palmer, Massachusettes is a historic railroad station built in 1894 and sits at the junction of what today is the CSX and New England Central railroads. Many years were spent restoring this beautiful landmark to its original glory and today it serves as a restaurant called The Steaming Tender.
Shots fired on Dartmouth Street in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police were called to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for reports of shots fired on Friday.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
Haunted walk-through at the Franklin County Fairgrounds
Franklin County Fairgrounds will be having a haunted walk-through beginning Friday.
WNYT
Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard
There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
