HipHopDX.com
Jeezy Recalls Squashing DJ Drama Beef: ‘It Got Really Real’
Jeezy has reflected back on the feud he had with DJ Drama back in 2009, and said they patched things up because of how heated it got. On Thursday (October 20), the Snowman stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about the pair’s new mixtape Snofall, which dropped on Friday (October 21).
On 'It's Only Me,' stardom makes Lil Baby more anonymous than ever
The newly minted A-list rapper variously calls himself a legend, a hero and a boss on the album, but the songs never embrace that mythmaking or mold those labels into personas.
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”
Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says He’s Never Had Beef With Kevin Gates: ‘If I Had Issues It Would Have Been Known’
Boosie Badazz cleared up any rumored beef he allegedly had with Kevin Gates, saying he’s “never” had an issue with his fellow Louisiana rapper. In a sit-down with VLADTV, Boosie shrugged off the idea of a rumored rift between the two rappers and said if there were any issues, the public would have known about it.
thesource.com
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Apologizes And Asks To Meet With Him
This week during an interview on The Breakfast Club rapper 50 Cent claimed his son Marquise didn’t really want to speak with him. He said if he wanted to speak to him he should reach out to him personally and not through TMZ. Marquise has responded to his dad...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
hotnewhiphop.com
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Travels With Youngest Son, Sire Jackson
Fif has yet to address his oldest son on social media. Recently, the dispute between 50 Cent and his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been broadcasted for the world to see. Initially, Marquise was doing all the talking online, but now Fif has chimed in on the matter. The rapper...
hotnewhiphop.com
PGF Nuk Releases Visuals For New Record “Reel Em In”
PGF Nuk made a name for himself by releasing his smash-hit “Waddup.” In less than a year, the Chicago native dropped the song’s remix with Polo G, garnering over 70 million streams and being certified gold. Since then, Nuk has continued to establish himself as an artist by working with some of the hottest rappers in the game, like G Herbo, EST Gee, Big 30, and more.
CAA Cuts Ties With Kanye West As Hollywood Boycott Calls Grow
Amid calls to cut ties with Kanye West over his repeated antisemitic comments, CAA stopped representing the artist within the last month, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter. More to come. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Off New Villain Kang"My God, This Could Run for 100 Years": 'The Resident' Exec Producers Reflect on Hitting 100 EpisodesHenry Cavill Confirms He Is "Back as Superman" for Future DC Movies
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby “It’s Only Me” Album Review
Being the people’s champ is hard work, but on It’s Only Me, Lil Baby holds firm to that title with ease. Superstardom doesn’t come often in Hip-Hop. Sure, new stars pop up practically every day with hit songs, viral dances, and daring new styles, but it’s rare for them to actually transition into real-deal superstardom. Even the biggest Hip-Hop fans would likely be hard-pressed to list off five superstar rappers that debuted within the last five years. However, one artist whose name will almost inevitably be brought up in that conversation is Lil Baby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Elcamino Drops Off New EP “Gold Bricks”
Elcamino has had an exceedingly busy year. The Buffalo rapper has dropped three projects in 2022. In March, he joined forces with Chase Fetti on the 7-song Bethlehem. He followed that effort up with Let There Be Light in May, and ElCamino 3, which featured production from Harry Fraud, in June.
hotnewhiphop.com
Flavor Flav Celebrates 2 Years Of Sobriety: Watch
Flavor Flav hit an impressive milestone. Flavor Flav is a member of one of the most important hip hop groups of all time, and his and Chuck D’s legacies still loom large over the industry. While rumors have surfaced for years that the two may reunite as Public Enemy, it seems like Flav has been focused on living a healthier life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Shoots Down Rumor That Lil Wayne Denied Her Request To Sample “Lollipop”
Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample “Lollipop.”. Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Drops Third Single “FREAKSHOW”
Amber Rose may have gotten her start by guest appearing in music videos, but now she’s starring in her own. The 39-year-old is on her third record of the year after stepping into the studio this past summer. Her singles “GYHO” and “Gotcha” were just stepping stones for her latest release.
