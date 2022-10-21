ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

agupdate.com

Locks and dams progress big win for corn growers

Marty Marr calls it a privilege to be president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association as it celebrates its 50th birthday this year. He has been a director for nine years, a member of several committees and worked his way up through leadership. He is active with national issues including fuel and transportation.
ILLINOIS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts

Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
MISSOURI STATE
agupdate.com

Lucky growing season followed by clear harvest

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — On a perfect fall day in Livingston County, field after field saw farmers at work getting the crop harvested. It was a late September day, and the forecast looked good for harvest for several days ahead. Connor Ruoff was driving the grain cart, which was rapidly...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Thousands of Missourians to Participate in Great Central U.S. 'ShakeOut'

(KMAland) -- Missourians may not think much about earthquakes, but experts say it is important to be mentally prepared. This morning, hundreds of thousands of Missourians will participate in the Great Central U.S. "ShakeOut" earthquake preparedness drill. At 10:20 a.m., participants will "drop, cover and hold on" in a drill...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
The Associated Press

Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
agupdate.com

Corn and soybean yields vary in Western Illinois

LORAINE, Ill. — Aaron Speer has a mixed report on the 2022 harvest. “Corn is not as good as I thought it was going to be,” said Speer, who farms in Adams County. “Beans are better than I thought they would be.”. People are also reading…. His...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
agupdate.com

USDA funding carbon storing pilot for market

A carbon storing pilot program from the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program would provide North Dakota and Minnesota producers, along with Arkansas and Virginia producers, funding for conservation projects. Virginia Tech was the award recipient from the Rural Investment to Protect our Environment (RIPE) and was awarded $80...
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Timely rains boost North Central crop

LATIMER, Iowa — Josh Krabbe is feeling a bit lucky this year. While this is not a bin-buster of a crop, it is better than those being harvested in some other parts of the state, and Krabbe is feeling thankful for that. “I’m happy with it,” Krabbe said as...
LATIMER, IA
agupdate.com

Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop

PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
abc17news.com

Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
MISSOURI STATE
agupdate.com

Will winter bring drought relief?

With drought plaguing large swaths of Nebraska and Kansas, the latest winter forecast is offering little certainty that relief is on the way. “Drought is already deeply entrenched across the nation’s mid-section, including much of Kansas, Nebraska, and portions of neighboring states,” USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said. In...
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Montana Department of Ag looks at developing ‘Ag Corps’ program

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is exploring the possibility of developing an “Ag Corps” similar to the “AmeriCorps” program that would give young people the opportunity to be involved in agriculture and natural resource projects in Montana. Through a $60,000 planning grant from the Montana...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to explore new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly appreciated by both local people and travellers alike.
MISSOURI STATE

