Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Corn harvest wrapping up for Lee in eastern South Dakota
Good day. I hope the harvest finds you well. Around the farm we have been chipping away at the corn. We are around 80% done and will have all but a few pheasant hunting acres wrapped up in the next couple days. Like the soybeans, the yields have been all...
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
agupdate.com
Locks and dams progress big win for corn growers
Marty Marr calls it a privilege to be president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association as it celebrates its 50th birthday this year. He has been a director for nine years, a member of several committees and worked his way up through leadership. He is active with national issues including fuel and transportation.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
agupdate.com
Lucky growing season followed by clear harvest
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — On a perfect fall day in Livingston County, field after field saw farmers at work getting the crop harvested. It was a late September day, and the forecast looked good for harvest for several days ahead. Connor Ruoff was driving the grain cart, which was rapidly...
kmaland.com
Thousands of Missourians to Participate in Great Central U.S. 'ShakeOut'
(KMAland) -- Missourians may not think much about earthquakes, but experts say it is important to be mentally prepared. This morning, hundreds of thousands of Missourians will participate in the Great Central U.S. "ShakeOut" earthquake preparedness drill. At 10:20 a.m., participants will "drop, cover and hold on" in a drill...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.
agupdate.com
Corn and soybean yields vary in Western Illinois
LORAINE, Ill. — Aaron Speer has a mixed report on the 2022 harvest. “Corn is not as good as I thought it was going to be,” said Speer, who farms in Adams County. “Beans are better than I thought they would be.”. People are also reading…. His...
agupdate.com
USDA funding carbon storing pilot for market
A carbon storing pilot program from the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program would provide North Dakota and Minnesota producers, along with Arkansas and Virginia producers, funding for conservation projects. Virginia Tech was the award recipient from the Rural Investment to Protect our Environment (RIPE) and was awarded $80...
agupdate.com
Timely rains boost North Central crop
LATIMER, Iowa — Josh Krabbe is feeling a bit lucky this year. While this is not a bin-buster of a crop, it is better than those being harvested in some other parts of the state, and Krabbe is feeling thankful for that. “I’m happy with it,” Krabbe said as...
agupdate.com
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
Video of Wildfire Consuming Wooldridge, Missouri That Closed I-70
A terrible brush fire appears to be consuming much of Wooldridge, Missouri on Saturday with parts of I-70 being closed due to lack of visibility from wildfire smoke. UPDATE: KSDK reporting that nearly half of the town of Wooldridge, Missouri was burnt. The Missouri Highway Patrol now reporting that I-70 is now open.
abc17news.com
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River headed to western Kan.
Project meant to prove transfers of water could help save disappearing aquifer. An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the...
agupdate.com
Will winter bring drought relief?
With drought plaguing large swaths of Nebraska and Kansas, the latest winter forecast is offering little certainty that relief is on the way. “Drought is already deeply entrenched across the nation’s mid-section, including much of Kansas, Nebraska, and portions of neighboring states,” USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said. In...
O’Fallon fire crew helping with rural Missouri brush fire
The low humidity, dry air, and high winds made for dangerous fire conditions.
agupdate.com
Montana Department of Ag looks at developing ‘Ag Corps’ program
The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is exploring the possibility of developing an “Ag Corps” similar to the “AmeriCorps” program that would give young people the opportunity to be involved in agriculture and natural resource projects in Montana. Through a $60,000 planning grant from the Montana...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 24, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to explore new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly appreciated by both local people and travellers alike.
Comments / 0