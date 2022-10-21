Read full article on original website
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Simply J. Boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (October 20, 2022) – Owner Patter Johnston with family, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Simply J Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 3530 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 100.
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
counton2.com
Cool School: Ms. Rebecca Green
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sunshine House on Leeds Avenue is truly a bright spot in North Charleston. News 2 got the chance to honor Ms. Rebecca Green who is celebrating 50 years with the Sunshine House. Speaking to Green’s coworkers, the impact that she has made, and continues...
live5news.com
Mother Emanuel AME Church members bless support beams as renovations begin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic downtown Charleston church is gearing up for some renovations that members say are long overdue. Congregation and community members gathered at Mother Emanuel AME Church Sunday morning to bless support beams before they are placed inside the church. The renovation of the 129-year-old building...
100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman
Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
blufftontoday.com
Veterans Day events planned throughout Lowcountry
Several local events in recognition of Veterans Day are planned this year in Beaufort and Hampton counties, and they will also include Jasper County veterans. In recognition of Jasper County's veterans, there was also a Green Light for Vets resolution passed Monday, Oct. 17, by Jasper County Council. It requests that citizens and businesses display green lights in a window of their places of business or residences to honor veterans through October and until Veterans Day.
Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County
Chick-fil-A opened its newest location in the Cane Bay community Thursday morning. The post Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Family of abducted child hands out flyers on Daniel Island
DANIEL ISLAND (WCBD) – The family of a child who was kidnapped more than 50 years ago came to Charleston to hand out flyers. It comes after The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped 51 years ago, was spotted on Daniel Island. […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
gsabizwire.com
The Master Plan for a Black River Park Network wins ASLA Award of Excellence for Analysis and Planning
The Black River Water Trail & Park Network Master Plan was recognized by the South Carolina Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects with an Award of Excellence, one of the association’s highest awards that recognizes exemplary projects that reach beyond the project’s purpose. The Purpose. The...
live5news.com
Runners begin 130-mile run honoring over 400 Fallen South Carolina military heroes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday morning, runners begin their over 130-mile journey to honor fallen South Carolina military heroes during the fourth annual Run for the Fallen. They’ll be running from Charleston to Columbia, ending at the state capitol on Sunday. These runners are running for the over 400...
Flying Magazine
Flying to Kiawah Island? Try These Airports on for Size
A visit to Charleston, South Carolina, pictured here, and neighboring Kiawah Island combines the sites, sounds, and culture of a big city with the respite of a beach resort. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. While there is no public-use landing strip on Kiawah Island, the city of Charleston, South Carolina, offers two...
live5news.com
FACT OR FICTION: Are reports of fentanyl in Halloween candy true?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Halloween is right around the corner, and rumors are swirling about the threat of children getting a synthetic opioid in their trick-or-treat bags this year—right next to their Kit Kat bars and Skittles. Experts, however, say parents should be more concerned about other risks. Fentanyl...
