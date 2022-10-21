ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Museum awards community leaders

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) recently listed the honorees that will be awarded at this year’s Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala. Recipients are chosen based on criteria of community leadership and character. They will be honored at the 14th annual Legacy Awards Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the museum, 272 Pearl St. NW.
Community media center welcomes new board members

The Grand Rapids Community Media Center (GRCMC) added two new faces to its 14-member board of directors. Holly Bechiri and Richard Parrott IV are GRCMC’s latest additions to its board. Each will serve a three-year term. Bechiri, who was elected treasurer of the GRCMC board, has a background in...
Calvin University launches new program for minority faculty and staff

Calvin University on Monday, Oct. 24, launched a new professional development program designed for underrepresented members of Calvin’s staff and faculty. The program, Leadership Development Program for Underrepresented Calvin Staff (LDPU), is one of several of the university’s initiatives stemming from its Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, a university-wide DEI strategy spanning 2019-25.
West Michigan presents franchise opportunities

Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
Progressive AE named director of engineering

A Grand Rapids architectural and engineering firm has a new director of engineering. Progressive AE on Thursday, Oct. 20, announced Jeff Roman as the firm’s new director of engineering. “As a full-service architecture and engineering firm celebrating 60 years of design excellence, we are excited for Jeff to join...
GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum

GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI

Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
Vote for Grand Rapids Football Player of the Week 9

Football players across the Grand Rapids area did not go out quietly as far as the regular season was concerned Friday night. Grand Rapids is unveiling its Week 9 Player of the Week 9 Poll below, and it is filled with candidates who had big performances. The playoffs are next,...
Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs

Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
