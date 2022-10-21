Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Museum awards community leaders
The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) recently listed the honorees that will be awarded at this year’s Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala. Recipients are chosen based on criteria of community leadership and character. They will be honored at the 14th annual Legacy Awards Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the museum, 272 Pearl St. NW.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community media center welcomes new board members
The Grand Rapids Community Media Center (GRCMC) added two new faces to its 14-member board of directors. Holly Bechiri and Richard Parrott IV are GRCMC’s latest additions to its board. Each will serve a three-year term. Bechiri, who was elected treasurer of the GRCMC board, has a background in...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Calvin University launches new program for minority faculty and staff
Calvin University on Monday, Oct. 24, launched a new professional development program designed for underrepresented members of Calvin’s staff and faculty. The program, Leadership Development Program for Underrepresented Calvin Staff (LDPU), is one of several of the university’s initiatives stemming from its Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, a university-wide DEI strategy spanning 2019-25.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan presents franchise opportunities
Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Progressive AE named director of engineering
A Grand Rapids architectural and engineering firm has a new director of engineering. Progressive AE on Thursday, Oct. 20, announced Jeff Roman as the firm’s new director of engineering. “As a full-service architecture and engineering firm celebrating 60 years of design excellence, we are excited for Jeff to join...
Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 1st District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI - A Kent County commissioner will defend his seat against a challenger Nov. 8 to represent the county board’s 1st District. Republican Ben Greene will square off against Democrat Jerry D. Berta in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion Grand Rapids.
Gov. Whitmer, other democratic candidates campaign in West Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in West Michigan Sunday to talk with voters and community members about the upcoming election.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum
GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
Pickleball in West Michigan: Where to play the fastest growing sport
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to USA Pickleball.
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
Democrat Hillary Scholten highlights crossover support with ‘Republicans for Scholten’ group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, former Republican state representative and Kent County Drain Commissioner Bill Byl says he cast his vote for GOP candidate Peter Meijer in the race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Byl, who considers himself a “small c conservative,” chose to support...
East Kentwood marching band honors teacher who died of cancer
Marshall Werling had a great sense of humor. He loved teaching music and loved Jazz.
School coaches crying foul over new teacher pension rule
For over 3 decades, East Kentwood High teacher Stephanie Stephenson has split her time between the classroom and the high school track.
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI
Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Football Player of the Week 9
Football players across the Grand Rapids area did not go out quietly as far as the regular season was concerned Friday night. Grand Rapids is unveiling its Week 9 Player of the Week 9 Poll below, and it is filled with candidates who had big performances. The playoffs are next,...
MLive.com
Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs
Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
Contempt findings upheld against West Michigan restaurant owner who defied pandemic orders
HOLLAND, MI – The state Court of Appeals upheld contempt findings against Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, the restaurant owner who defied orders to cease operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The appeals panel said Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, argued that orders to halt operations were improper. But, she...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Electric Hero serves unique sandwiches, homemade soups in eclectic setting
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Electric Hero has been a local favorite in the West Michigan area for people to grab unique sandwiches, salads and homemade soups since it was originally known as Electric Cadillac in 2014. Owner Adam Locker took over the business in June of this year from his...
