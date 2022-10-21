Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
Kevin Garnett declares NBA is no longer in LeBron James era but in Stephen Curry era
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has dominated the NBA since he entered the league back in 2003. He’s bested many talented players over the course of his legendary career. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry are just two players that he’s taken down in the playoffs.
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call
Simmons ended his evening with 6 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, but the play will surely will win some fans for the guard.
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
Doc Rivers Admits The Philadelphia 76ers Simply Aren't Ready To Win After 0-3 Start To The Season
Doc Rivers opens up on what's gone wrong after the Philadelphia 76ers' 0-3 start to the season.
Monty Williams, Chris Paul applaud NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologizing to Suns employees
LOS ANGELES – NBA commissioner Adam Silver was publicly criticized for only handing Robert Sarver a year suspension and $10-million fine as punishment for the findings in the 10-month investigation of the Phoenix Suns team owner. At the time last month, Silver said he couldn’t take the Suns away from Sarver and deemed the...
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
Trae Young, Dejounte Murray experiment resets NBA history in 2 games
It’s safe to say that the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray backcourt is off to a phenomenal start. On Wednesday, the duo combined for 43 points and 24 assists in an Atlanta Hawks win over the Houston Rockets. They followed that up on Friday in another win over the...
PJ Tucker Explains Postgame Message to Sixers After Spurs Loss
Sixers veteran PJ Tucker sent a message to his teammates after losing to the Spurs.
When Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson almost led the 2001 Milwaukee Bucks to the championship
"Big Dog" and "Jesus Shuttlesworth" were trouble together
Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA Last Night
Nike and Adidas signature athletes competed for the top five basketball shoes worn during NBA games on October 22.
WNBA Coach of Year Curt Miller leaves Sun for Sparks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time WNBA Coach of the Year Curt Miller is the new coach of the Los Angeles Sparks after seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun, the team said Friday. Miller, also the general manager for the past six years, led the Sun to two trips to the WNBA finals, including this year when they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in four games in the best-of-five series. He was an assistant for the Sparks in 2015 before going to Connecticut. “It was an exciting time, such fond memories of my 2015 experience,” Miller said. “You still, to this day, pinch yourself that I walked into the league from the collegiate game and walked into an opportunity to work with Brian Agler and learn from him and be mentored by him.” Miller — the 2019 and 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year — replaces Derek Fisher, who was fired as coach and general manager after a 5-7 start to the latest season. The Sparks have missed the playoffs the past two seasons.
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is 'starting to show the player he can be'
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season was always set up to be a monumental challenge for Ben Simmons, who is having to adapt on the fly to a team he’s never played with before competitively, while returning from offseason surgery and a massive layoff since his last appearances in the league.
Comments / 0