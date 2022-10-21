ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Philadelphia

Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

WNBA Coach of Year Curt Miller leaves Sun for Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time WNBA Coach of the Year Curt Miller is the new coach of the Los Angeles Sparks after seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun, the team said Friday. Miller, also the general manager for the past six years, led the Sun to two trips to the WNBA finals, including this year when they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in four games in the best-of-five series. He was an assistant for the Sparks in 2015 before going to Connecticut. “It was an exciting time, such fond memories of my 2015 experience,” Miller said. “You still, to this day, pinch yourself that I walked into the league from the collegiate game and walked into an opportunity to work with Brian Agler and learn from him and be mentored by him.” Miller — the 2019 and 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year — replaces Derek Fisher, who was fired as coach and general manager after a 5-7 start to the latest season. The Sparks have missed the playoffs the past two seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy