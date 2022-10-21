Read full article on original website
WKU Volleyball continues C-USA dominance with MTSU sweep
No. 23 WKU Volleyball (21-2, 9-0 C-USA) swept the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders (13-9, 2-6 C-USA) 3-0 Sunday afternoon in Diddle Arena. After clinching a landmark accomplishment of 23 consecutive 20-win seasons against Charlotte, WKU continued its dominance over Conference USA opponents at home. WKU has yet to lose a C-USA match since October of 2018.
Late interception seals WKU win over conference foe UAB
WKU Football (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) capped off a big day on the Hill with a 20-17 victory over the UAB Blazers (4-3, 2-2 C-USA) Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.The Hilltoppers overcame an early deficit en route to a big conference win. “I was telling the guys before the game, it’s...
