wglt.org
During stop in Normal, Speaker Chris Welch talks about changes to the SAFE-T Act and competing in the 91st House District
Bloomington-Normal's new Illinois House district – the 91st – has become one of the most competitive and costliest in modern history. Democrat Sharon Chung and Republican Scott Preston and the people backing them have already spent more than a million dollars to win Nov. 8 – in a McLean County that some see turning purple after years of Republican dominance.
wglt.org
CAPITOL RECAP: October 22, 2022
SAFE-T Act: Domestic and sexual violence victim advocates joined the SAFE-T Act’s chief House sponsor and others Tuesday, Oct. 18, to oppose a bill that Gov. JB Pritzker has called a good launching point for discussions on follow-up legislation to the criminal justice reform. “We stand here in solidarity...
