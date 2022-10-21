Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Here are your voting rights at the polls in Texas
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use our lookup tool to see your state and federal elections. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
Click2Houston.com
Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
Click2Houston.com
Two Texas Family and Protective Services leaders exiting beleaguered agency
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A high-ranking official at the crisis-plagued Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is abruptly leaving, six months after rejoining the agency and several months before her contract was set to expire.
Click2Houston.com
Luke Warford tries to break the Republican hold on the Railroad Commission by focusing on the power grid and climate change
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Luke Warford has spent the last few months trying to educate voters about what the Texas Railroad Commission actually does, going on a train tour across Texas to draw attention to the commission’s “misname” while churning out TikTok videos skewering the agency and his opponent.
Click2Houston.com
T-Squared: New journalism fellowship for HBCU students
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Tribune produces explanatory, investigative and watchdog reporting in support of democracy. We seek to hold events where public officials and newsmakers answer for what they have or haven’t done and for their use of the public’s money. We build interactive web tools that help our readers to be more informed and engaged in their own governance. And as we charge full steam ahead on achieving those goals, we realize that how we get there matters.
Click2Houston.com
What is the Texas National Guard and why does it matter in this year’s gubernatorial election?
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has defined his 2022 reelection campaign largely on his defense of the southern U.S.-Mexico border. In doing so, he has called up 10,000 members of the Texas National Guard — mostly volunteers who have left their civilian lives behind to fulfill their duty.
Click2Houston.com
As early voting begins, pressure is on for Beto O’Rourke to close the gap with Greg Abbott
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s crunch time for Beto O’Rourke. The Democratic nominee for governor is entering the final stretch of his third campaign in six years with the odds stacked against him. As early voting begins Monday, Republicans are salivating at the prospect of delivering a knockout punch to his political career, while Democrats are hoping they can prove the polls wrong by turning out a new electorate aligned against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.
Click2Houston.com
Voter fraud charges dismissed against Hervis Rogers, Houston man who waited hours to vote in 2020
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Voter fraud charges against Hervis Rogers, who garnered widespread attention for waiting hours in line to vote at a Houston polling location during the March 2020 presidential primary, have been dismissed.
Click2Houston.com
Scammers now preying on grandparents with new scheme that targets elderly victims
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The number of victims who are elderly and falling for scammer’s tactics has risen at an alarming rate, while the amounts they’ve loss are even more staggering. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in 2021, over 92,000 victims over the age of...
Click2Houston.com
Texas state trooper who responded to Uvalde shooting fired amid investigations into police response
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the state troopers who responded to the May school shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Maldonado is...
Comments / 0