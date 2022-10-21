ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments

As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
Tina Howell

Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?

The Carolina Panthers are having a fire sale, trading players and loading up draft picks. After firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers are in search for a new head coach, and it looks like former Saints head coach Sean Payton is at the top of their list but not so fast! According to a statement made by Jay Glazer to Fox Sports Radio, Payton who just moved to Los Angeles, is not interested in switching coasts and coaching in Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline

Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Arch Manning etches name atop his high school's record books

The new name at the top of the record books at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans is a familiar one. Five-star Texas commit Arch Manning celebrated his senior night in style Friday with four touchdown passes, bringing his career touchdown total (passing and rushing combined) to 129. That broke the school record of 127 set by 2015 graduate Jay Tyler.
AUSTIN, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones divulges trade deadline plans

The Cowboys defeated the Lions 24-6 on Sunday to improve their record to 5-2. That mark is only good for third place in the improved NFC East, but Dallas is clearly in the mix to win the division for the second consecutive year and is firmly entrenched as a potential buyer in advance of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Packers O-line takes hit with LT David Bakhtiari out

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offensive line was dealt another blow with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. Bakhtiari was just added to the injury report Saturday after not being listed all week. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Is Aaron Rodgers' tough talk helping or hurting the Packers?

If Sunday, implausible as it seems, was actually the catalyst for a glorious Green Bay Packers revival, there was a snippet from Aaron Rodgers’ post-game media conference that will age especially well. "You’re goddamn right," Rodgers said, when asked whether he believes the Packers are capable of turning it...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Giants stop Jaguars at 1-yard line for 23-17 win, get to 6-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants' latest nail-biter came down to the final play — and the final few inches before the goal line. The Giants defended like wily veterans, no surprise given the way their season has gone. They've grown accustomed to playing — and winning — close games.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 Top Viral Moments: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers struggle

Week 7 of the NFL season brought another marquee slate Sunday. Bucs-Panthers and Packers-Commanders highlighted the early window of games on FOX, while the afternoon will bring a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch for America's Game of the Week. Here are some of the top moments that got people buzzing on...
WASHINGTON STATE

