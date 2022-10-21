Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Related
Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Likely Won’t Love What Jerry Jones Is Saying About Possible Trades
Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on working the phones as the trade deadline fast approaches. The Dallas Cowboys owner is standing pat, maybe because he figures his roster is about to get a lot better. For context, the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1. So let’s hear it from the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments
As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?
The Carolina Panthers are having a fire sale, trading players and loading up draft picks. After firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers are in search for a new head coach, and it looks like former Saints head coach Sean Payton is at the top of their list but not so fast! According to a statement made by Jay Glazer to Fox Sports Radio, Payton who just moved to Los Angeles, is not interested in switching coasts and coaching in Carolina.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - 'It's Bills vs. Chiefs'; Travis Kelce Agrees?
Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call
The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
Robert Griffin III Makes Thoughts On Cowboys Clear After Dak Prescott's Return
Dak Prescott returned to practice and wasn't listed on Friday's injury report, signifying his return this weekend. While Robert Griffin III is excited to see Prescott in action again, he doesn't think the Dallas Cowboys should abandon an approach that led them to win four of five games behind Cooper Rush.
NBC Sports
Some teams think Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be ready to play until the middle of December
The timeline may be adjusting. At last word, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was targeting a return to action in the middle of November. Dan Graziano of ESPN.com now reports, citing multiple unnamed team executives, that the “realistic time frame” for Beckham playing again is “around mid-December.”. Beckham...
Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline
Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Detroit Lions (1-4) come off their bye to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cowboys prediction and pick. Detroit is 1-4 coming off their bye week and has lost three consecutive games. The Lions...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'personally chose the Lions' as the team to come back against
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is making his return to the field in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. It will be the first game for Prescott since he injured his thumb in the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. The fact Prescott is making his return in...
FOX Sports
Arch Manning etches name atop his high school's record books
The new name at the top of the record books at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans is a familiar one. Five-star Texas commit Arch Manning celebrated his senior night in style Friday with four touchdown passes, bringing his career touchdown total (passing and rushing combined) to 129. That broke the school record of 127 set by 2015 graduate Jay Tyler.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones divulges trade deadline plans
The Cowboys defeated the Lions 24-6 on Sunday to improve their record to 5-2. That mark is only good for third place in the improved NFC East, but Dallas is clearly in the mix to win the division for the second consecutive year and is firmly entrenched as a potential buyer in advance of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
FOX Sports
Packers O-line takes hit with LT David Bakhtiari out
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offensive line was dealt another blow with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. Bakhtiari was just added to the injury report Saturday after not being listed all week. The...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
FOX Sports
Is Aaron Rodgers' tough talk helping or hurting the Packers?
If Sunday, implausible as it seems, was actually the catalyst for a glorious Green Bay Packers revival, there was a snippet from Aaron Rodgers’ post-game media conference that will age especially well. "You’re goddamn right," Rodgers said, when asked whether he believes the Packers are capable of turning it...
FOX Sports
Giants stop Jaguars at 1-yard line for 23-17 win, get to 6-1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants' latest nail-biter came down to the final play — and the final few inches before the goal line. The Giants defended like wily veterans, no surprise given the way their season has gone. They've grown accustomed to playing — and winning — close games.
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's Contract Isn't Worth As Much As Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott's
The Miami Dolphins came with a victory — scoring 10-16 — against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and it might be all thanks to Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa's, return. He was off the field for the last few games due to a concussion he got from playing, and...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 Top Viral Moments: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers struggle
Week 7 of the NFL season brought another marquee slate Sunday. Bucs-Panthers and Packers-Commanders highlighted the early window of games on FOX, while the afternoon will bring a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch for America's Game of the Week. Here are some of the top moments that got people buzzing on...
Comments / 0