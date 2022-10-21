The Carolina Panthers are having a fire sale, trading players and loading up draft picks. After firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers are in search for a new head coach, and it looks like former Saints head coach Sean Payton is at the top of their list but not so fast! According to a statement made by Jay Glazer to Fox Sports Radio, Payton who just moved to Los Angeles, is not interested in switching coasts and coaching in Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO