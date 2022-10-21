How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls

E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO