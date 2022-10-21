How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.
UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive
The US Marshals need help to find an armed and dangerous man who they say may be in the area. The post UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive appeared first on Local News 8.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens
NeighborWorks Pocatello will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 25 at 5:15 p.m. for a new 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens. The post NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens appeared first on Local News 8.
Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl
This meeting is to define the problem, provide education to the public and set the table for future discussion. The post Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Cold Cases: SkulI Positively Identified Through Forensic Genealogy 36 Years After Being Discovered
POCATELLO - A skull of an unknown victim found in Oneida County in October 1986 has now been positively identified 36 years later thanks to forensic genealogy. In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim, 400-500 yds away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. 12-year-old Tina Anderson and 15-year-old Patricia Campbell were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration.
eastidahonews.com
U.S. Marshals seeking Blackfoot man they believe is armed and dangerous
BLACKFOOT — U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe is armed and dangerous. Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, from Blackfoot, has a history of violence. He currently has a federal warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs.
Search underway for missing East Idaho hunter
Emergency responders and volunteers have been searching all weekend for a local hunter who disappeared last week. The Missing Juvenile & Adults in Idaho group has identified the missing hunter as Michael Faller, 73, of Idaho Falls. The Butte County Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook that Faller was reported missing last week in the North Creek Road area off the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe, a small community...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls woman allegedly stabs roommate in the head with fork after argument over dishes
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged with a felony after allegedly getting into a violent fight with her roommate over dishes. Lacey Sandoval was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to documents, the incident happened in September but a court case wasn’t filed against Sandoval until October.
PROVIDING A PURPOSE: Renovated downtown building aims to offer something for everyone
POCATELLO — Work has been completed on the massive renovation project to turn an iconic downtown Pocatello building that housed a furniture business for decades into a multi-use facility. Craig Yadon and his wife Mariya have spent the better part of three years and invested a significant sum of money to transform the former Petersen's Furniture Building at 224 N. Main St. into the Purpose Building — complete with a two-story event center, two floors of premier office space and a luxury penthouse vacation rental. ...
eastidahonews.com
BYU-Idaho to dedicate three buildings on campus
REXBURG — Brigham Young University–Idaho invites the BYU-Idaho community and public to participate in the dedication services for the Engineering and Technology Center (ETC), Visual Arts Studio, and University Village Community Center. A live broadcast will take place on Oct. 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., from the ETC....
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pitmaster BarBQue serves up big ribs, brisket, Idaho nachos, breakfast burritos and more
IDAHO FALLS — It’s been over a year since Pitmaster BarBQue served breakfast but starting Halloween morning, brisket burritos and other morning favorites are back on the menu. A shortage of employees during the pandemic forced the restaurant to do away with breakfast and customers have been anxiously...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly speeding, driving recklessly through yard while child was nearby
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after allegedly speeding and then driving recklessly through a yard and putting a child’s life in danger. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Oct. 19, at around...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
eastidahonews.com
New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who runs a bike-building nonprofit for kids
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Robert, a man living in Pocatello. It said:. Robert runs a non-profit program that provides...
eastidahonews.com
Investigation underway after two sage-grouse are illegally killed
BLACKFOOT — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: One person killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
eastidahonews.com
‘Songs, Stories, & Cider’ event to be held along the Teton River this weekend
REXBURG — Imagine an Idaho sunset on the banks of the Teton River while sipping on apple cider and listening to music and storytelling. Sounds pretty dreamy!. Songs, Stories, & Cider will be held this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at Teton Corners Nature Preserve, just west of Rexburg and north of Idaho Highway 33. (See the website for a map to the event.)
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg invites residents to ‘Engage’ with new interactive government portal
REXBURG — The city of Rexburg has rolled out a new platform meant to get residents involved with local government and increase transparency. Engage Rexburg, launched in mid-October, was spearheaded by the city’s economic development department in an effort to create an effective way for the city’s residents to stay informed and give valuable feedback to city planners.
eastidahonews.com
Drivers injured, car overturns in two-vehicle Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — First responders are currently on the scene of a crash in front of Pony Express at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Two vehicles were involved and one of them overturned. Both drivers were injured and there were no other passengers in the vehicles, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
Comments / 0