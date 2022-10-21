ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Whiskey Releases Limited-Edition Bourbon Honoring 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4hw7_0ihqeNeN00

Wyoming Whiskey announced the release of its 1872 Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The bourbon’s numerical moniker pays tribute to the establishment of Yellowstone National Park in 1872. Yellowstone, the United States’ first national park, spans more than 3,400-square miles throughout Wyoming (96%), Montana (3%), and Idaho (1%).

Wyoming Whiskey is only releasing 150 bottles of 1872 Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which commemorates the first 150 years of the park’s existence. The label on the front of each bottle features an iconic photograph by William Henry Jackson, who documented Yellowstone in the 1870s. The limited-edition 9-year-old bourbon will be available in Wyoming, California, Colorado, New York, and Georgia with a sticker price of $399.99.

In addition, all sales proceeds on 1872 will be donated to Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone Forever’s mission is to protect, preserve, and enhance Yellowstone through education and philanthropy.

“1872 is truly a collector’s edition,” said David DeFazio, co-founder of Wyoming Whiskey. “We are proud to honor the heritage of the place we call home and to help celebrate and preserve one of the most iconic and majestic outdoor spaces in our nation’s history. Don’t miss the chance to get your hands on this elusive and historic Wyoming Whiskey offering.”

Taste of Wyoming

Of course, 1872 is part of Wyoming Whiskey’s Wide Open Spaces campaign. Wyoming Whiskey opened its doors in 2009. The distillery released its first National Parks whiskey in 2021, followed by National Parks No. 2 in June 2022. 1872 is made from a blend of 93% wheated bourbon and 7% ryed bourbon. Like all Wyoming Whiskey products, all grains are grown in Wyoming. In addition, the water is sourced in Wyoming.

Outsider got a taste of Wyoming Whiskey recently at an album release party for Jenny Tolman (one of her sponsors) in Nashville earlier this year. While we can’t vouch for the 1872 just yet, we can vouch for a number of Wyoming Whiskey’s expressions, including their very affordable Small Batch Bourbon, and, our favorite, the Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey.

1872 Specs

  • Color: copper and hazelnut
  • Nose: orange marmalade, buttercream, lemon peel, pound cake, marshmallow, fresh pomegranate
  • Body: caramelized honey, grilled pears, green tea and white peppercorn
  • Mouthfeel: full bodied, gradual swelling roasted figs with bright flashes of mandarin and red licorice
  • Finish: zesty grapefruit rind, hints of licorice and cracked black pepper
  • Aged: 9 years
  • ALC/VOL: 58
  • Proof: 116%
  • MSRP: $399.99

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Releases Stunning Photo of Rainbow Forming During Geyser Eruption

Yellowstone National Park‘s official Facebook account posted a stunning photo of a rainbow forming during a geyser eruption at the park on Tuesday morning. In the picture, a snowy hillside lined with trees serves as a the backdrop to the huge geyser spray at the left of the frame. The mist reveals a rainbow that stretches across the width of the frame. A few bystanders line the fenced-in area of the geyser to view the magnificent sight.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Horrific Bear Attack Leaves Washington Woman With ‘Significant Injuries’

A Washington woman is now recovering from what is being called “significant injuries” after being involved in a bear attack on Saturday (October 22nd). According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the bear attack occurred around 7 a.m. near Leavenworth, Washington. The woman, who remains unidentified, was then transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle

In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Photo

Fans of actress Shelley Long were treated to some rare photos of her and, well, she does not look like her character from Cheers. On that show, Long played Diane Chambers opposite Ted Danson. Long even had a solid turn on the Ed O’Neill-Sofia Vergara sitcom Modern Family. Yet those roles offered up one view of Long. These latest photos offer quite a different look at the actress.
NEW YORK STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Bizarre Deep-Sea Creature Devours Fish’s Head in Unsettling Video

Did you know that the deepest known point of the ocean is over 36,000 feet below the surface? To put that into perspective, the highest point on Earth is the peak of Mount Everest, which towers 29,000 feet above the ground. You could put Mount Everest in the Mariana Trench and the peak would still be in total darkness, 7,000 feet beneath the waves.
NBC News

Wyoming ranch for troubled teens closes following abuse allegations

A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

574K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy