Celebrate Drake’s 36th Birthday With A “Nothing Was The Same” Throwback: Stream
There’s been a serious influx of celebrity birthdays to celebrate as of late, from Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and Amber Rose all turning a year older on the same day to 21 Savage’s star-studded Freaknik-themed birthday party, there’s been no shortage of turning up – and we’re not done yet.
Post Malone Injures Himself Again During Performance: Watch
Post Malone is having bad luck with his stages. Post Malone is in the middle of his “Twelve Carat” Tour, and it seems like his stages have it out for him. Last month, he fell into a hole in the middle of a stage in St. Louis, and bruised his rib, resulting in a hospitalization and delayed tour date.
Jadakiss Names His Top 5 Rap Groups Of All Time
Jadakiss lists his top 5 rap groups off all time that aren’t The LOX. Jadakiss is part of one of the greatest rap groups of all time but his top five hip-hop collectives list does not include The LOX. During a recent appearance on Jalen & Jacoby podcast, the “Why” rapper shared who he believes stands among the greatest hip-hop groups to withstand the test of time. Among them are Wu-Tang Clan, NWA, Run-DMC, and EPMD.
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
Gucci Mane Drops Massive “So Icy Boyz 22”
We haven’t seen any new albums from Gucci Mane so far in 2022, and for a rapper as prolific as Gucci, it’s felt like a drought. Remember, this is an artist who dropped three projects last year. That’s not to say the rapper has been dormant this year....
Teyana Taylor Graces Magazine Cover With Daughter Junie
The mother and daughter had a blast together on the shoot, and Teyana praised Junie’s confidence. Actress, singer, and songwriter Teyana Taylor was serving looks on the cover of the latest edition of Numéro Netherlands magazine, which she took to Instagram to thank the team for. However, she wasn’t the biggest star in front of the camera: according to Taylor, that recognition goes firmly to her daughter, Junie Shumpert. In her Instagram post, the 31-year-old artist explained how Junie wasn’t originally going to be a part of the shoot, but she insisted in the best way models can insist: stand in front of the camera, look confident, and just wait for the cameras to click away.
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
Hacker Who Stole Music From Kanye West & Frank Ocean Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison
The 23 year old will spend time in UK prison for stealing unreleased music. While some impatient fans might appreciate artists’ music getting leaked early, most artists themselves are not happy when they don’t have control over when and how their new music is released. 23-year-old Adrian Kwiatkowski learned the repercussions of accessing musicians’ work before it’s meant to be seen.
Grammy Insider Says Zach Bryan Will Be A “Leading Candidate” For Best New Artist
It’s no secret that Zach Bryan has gone from a good ol’ Okie, writing music and playing for his buddies in the NAVY, to a worldwide sensation in only a few short years. It feels like yesterday when videos began surfacing on social media of him playing his OG hit “Condemned” on a guitar, and nobody knew who the guy was, and now it’s hard to find a fan of any genre that doesn’t know the name. Needless to say, […] The post Grammy Insider Says Zach Bryan Will Be A “Leading Candidate” For Best New Artist first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MVW Brings In Valee, Desiigner, & More For “CONNECTIONS”
MVW has blessed fans with a new album. MVW has a distinct sound which sets him apart from many other trap producers. His frequent collaborations with Valee highlight his style, and his newest album, CONNECTIONS, does the same. CONNECTIONS sees MVW bringing in all of his friends. Valee, of course,...
SwaVay Drops 15-Track Album “ALMETHA’S SON”
Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, SwaVay is an artist that is devoted to creating a lane of his own. The rapper undoubtedly takes his craft seriously, reminding everyone that he is a lyricist with every drop he makes. On Friday, October 21, the rapper released his long-awaited album, Almetha’s Son. Equipped...
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
Kanye West Alleges Quentin Tarantino Stole “Django Unchained” Idea From Him
Kanye West says that Quentin Tarantino took the story for “Django Unchained” from an idea he had for a “Gold Digger” music video. Kanye West says that Quentin Tarantino stole the story of Django Unchained from an idea the Donda rapper had for the music video to his song, “Gold Digger.” Ye explained his claim during an interview with Piers Morgan.
50 Cent Travels With Youngest Son, Sire Jackson
Fif has yet to address his oldest son on social media. Recently, the dispute between 50 Cent and his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been broadcasted for the world to see. Initially, Marquise was doing all the talking online, but now Fif has chimed in on the matter. The rapper...
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200
Lil Baby has earned his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Lil Baby‘s third studio album, It’s Only Me, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the Atlanta rapper’s third album to do so. The album moved 216,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.
Latto Shoots Down Rumor That Lil Wayne Denied Her Request To Sample “Lollipop”
Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample “Lollipop.”. Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.
Babyface Ray Isn’t Playing On “Nice Guy”
Detroit’s Babyface Ray has quietly had a grip on 2022. Over the past few months, he’s dropped a significant amount of singles as fans await his follow-up to FACE. After trading bars with UK’s Digga D on “Goofies,” he’s back in his bag with the release of “Nice Guy.” The soft, string-laden production, handled by Lnk, Pooh Beatz, Mario Peterson, and Sharif, serves as an excellent soundscape for Babyface Ray to divulge his street tales. Ray’s delivery feels like he’s providing a cautionary tale to his audience while reflecting on the ruthless nature of the streets.
Bono Takes “Full Responsibility” For Putting The U2 Album On Everyone’s Phone In 2014
Bono is known for doing a lot of things, and second-guessing himself is not one of them. The Irishman is the lead singer of one of the most popular bands of all time, and is a leader in the philanthropic world. But recently, Bono’s been pretty public about his regrets.
Bay Area Rappers Collab To Drop “Tales Of The Town” Album
It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
